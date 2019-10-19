Democrats call for repeal of HIV disclosure laws

This is not your grandfather's Democratic Party.

Incredibly, several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, recently called for the repeal of laws meant to protect innocent people from potentially contracting the deadly AIDS virus. These laws currently require HIV-positive individuals to disclose their status to sexual partners. It is illegal for someone to expose another person to the virus without the latter knowing about it and having the opportunity to give informed consent. Doing otherwise would be horrific and should be considered a "hate crime." Yet, as the Washington Examiner pointed out, during CNN's recent LGBT town hall, host Anderson Cooper noted that new drugs exist that make the virus "undetectable" and supposedly unable to be transmitted to someone else. Cooper opined that this means that laws criminalizing nondisclosure of the virus are "antiquated" and "based on old science."

Mayor Buttigieg concurred and said of the laws, "It's not fair, and it needs to change." As usual, Democrats are concerned with the "rights" of only perpetrators and criminals, while disparaging and mocking law-abiding citizens, the police, ICE, and any other group that contributes to societal stability and real "progress." Would it be fair to potential sexual partners of HIV-positive people if these laws were repealed? What if folks with HIV don't disclose that fact and aren't taking the drugs that prevent the transfer of the virus to others? Bummer. Hate it when that happens. Oh, well.

The Democrats are proposing repealing laws that help prevent the spread of HIV (while calling Republicans mean-spirited gay-haters); making abortion legal up until the moment of birth (or slightly after); preventing law-abiding citizens from protecting themselves and their loved ones by weakening or repealing the Second Amendment; letting anyone and everyone enter the country illegally...and then paying for their college, medical care, etc., etc.; erasing the nation's borders; banning the internal combustion engine (automobiles and airplanes); banning the extraction, processing, and use of all effective and dependable sources of energy including nuclear power; mandating the rebuilding of every structure in America and the extinction of the cow; and spending countless trillions of dollars to do all this, thus assuring the bankrupting of America and world economic collapse. Yes, let's model our economy after North Korea's, Cuba's and Venezuela's! Love that centralized government control!

On top of all this, Democrats and their supporters have essentially kicked God out of public spaces and are now trying to evict Him from private spaces, while inviting men into women's bathrooms and locker rooms and vice versa. They are pursuing further bans on smoking cigarettes and now "vaping," while feverishly working for the legalization of marijuana around the country and even "magic mushrooms" in some areas. Democrats in California have now loosened restrictions on unruly classroom behavior, while nationally, many in higher education are now demanding that work be graded not on merit, but on social factors. In the world that Democrats have wrought, young girls can get abortions on demand, but they may be in trouble if they "misgender" someone.

To whom does this make sense? This is precisely what a society would do if it were intent on wiping out human life, or at least making everyone suffer terribly. It is almost as if they listened to Paul Harvey's 1964 classic "If I Were the Devil" prophecy and turned it into a policy prescription.

What kind of a platform is this? If one of these Democrats is elected president in 2020, it will be proof positive that the country has changed so dramatically that it will no longer be recognizable — or the dynamic force for freedom and prosperity it has historically been.