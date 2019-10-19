Tulsi throws bucket of water, melts another political witch

Could 'Tulsi' maybe be Sanskrit for 'Dorothy'?

Hawaiian presidential candidate, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, is racking up quite a reputation for melting down the political scene's evil old hags.

Following a creepy frontal attack from embittered former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, claiming that Republicans were 'grooming' Gabbard to be a third-party candidate and Gabbard was a Russian agent all along, Tulsi fired back:

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a ... — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

... concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and ... — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 201

... powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.



It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

Whoa. Truth hurts. And it's not her first time uttering it. Gabbard's blast at Hillary recalls the one she delivered to Sen. Kamala Harris at the second Democratic debate:

Gabbard: The bottom line is, when you were in a position to make a difference and an impact in these people's lives, you did not and worse yet in the case of those who are on death row, innocent people, you actually blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so. There's no excuse for that and the people who suffered under your reign as prosecutor — you owe them an apology.





Harris never recovered from Gabbard's dousing at debate two. The one-time top tier candidate, loaded with Silicon Valley and Democratic Party machine money, soon dropped from second or third place to around 10th in the Democratic clown car of candidates. She's now polling in low single digits, unable to win support from even her home state, watching Dianne Feinstein raise money for her jurassic rival Joe Biden, and known forever now as That Evil Cop who made people stay in jail beyond their sentences and covered up lies from corrupt prosecutors. Nothing she can say, no one liners, no obsessive laughing at her own jokes, is going to change that now.

Now Gabbard's taking on Hillary, stating the truth about Hillary's record, truth being a resonant thing in its own right, but perhaps more powerful coming from someone on the left, and for that reason hitting harder. The strong language, after all, drew headlines.

"Queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption"?

She's reminding voters just what Hillary, who plays suburban mom in her pantsuit, juggling yoga classes and wedding plans for the cameras while operating a nasty big-money flying-monkey political apparat is really about.

Gabbard's three-tweet statement probably just melted any chance for a political comeback for Hillary, too. Clinton had been champing at the bit to revive those prospects just in the past month, so the timing of the blast was especially well chosen. With Tulsi throwing this kind of water, Clinton won't recover politically any more than Harris will.

Tulsi Gabbard isn't going to be president, and no, she's not anything like a Republican, but she now stands as Dorothy, melting out another wicked political witch so better things can come.