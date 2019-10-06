Democrats set up a kangaroo court for impeachment

For many Americans, the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn't set up a real impeachment inquiry, with a full House vote, is kind of a comfort, given that without prerequesites, how the heck is anything going to happen?

Unfortunately, Democrats have a much dirtier game in mind. The impeachment inquiry is for show. It's also to keep Republicans from being allowed to ask any questions, or subpeona the Democrats for evidence of their own pre-plotting and double dealings. In doing it fake, what the Democrats really want is to force President Trump to empty the White House of every last document and secret, as if conducting a marauder's raid, and then charge the president with obstruction if he doesn't hand them over every last drop of White House correspondence and documentation that they demand. Pay no attention to that small detail that Trump doesn't legally need to comply with a congressionally issued 'subpoena' only a court-issued one. Courts are for the birds, as Democrats see it, and in any case, Republicans can use courts too, which can't happen.

That's the dirty kangaroo court they've got in the works for President Trump.

Sundance, at The Last Refuge (Conservative Treehouse) has a stellar piece describing the deets of the Dems' Plan Dirty, which he calls 'grubering' or, calculating that the American public is stupid:

Speaker Pelosi, working through a carefully constructed political dynamic assembled by the hired staff from the Lawfare alliance, has sold her constituency on an impeachment process that structurally doesn’t exist. Speaker Nancy Pelosi could never succeed in the scheme were she not assisted by a compliant media. In the last week you’ve probably heard the media sell a narrative that Speaker Pelosi’s House Committee teams are sending out subpoenas to the State Department and White House. However, has anyone actually looked for those “subpoenas”, or read the language of the written communication from those committees’?

He's got their number. Heck, he's probably got their entire briefing book. They don't want to have a fair impeachment inquiry. They want a dirty one, where only they are able to present any facts. They want to raid the White House, cherrypick the stuff that they can claim, out of context of course, violates the law, silence any Republican countering with facts, silence Republican subpoena power, and run the whole thing themselves on solely their own crazed leftist terms.

This is Alice in Wonderland looking glass stuff. This is what a kangaroo court looks like.

Hat tip: Roger Luchs

