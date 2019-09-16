Yes, Justice Kavanaugh should sue!

The left can't let go of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. I guess that's what Roe v Wade has done to them.

The latest attack is familiar and it involves the New York Times:

Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly stated in a piece published Saturday that well before Kavanaugh became a federal judge "at least seven people" had heard about how Kavanaugh allegedly exposed himself to Deborah Ramirez at a party. The report also included a new allegation that Kavanaugh similarly thrust his penis at an unwilling woman at an alcohol-fueled college party. The president defended Kavanaugh, whom he nominated to the court in 2018.

At some point, this malicious reporting has to stop.

First, this "new" story is simply a replay of one retailed last year in whcih Deborah Ramirez claimed to be the victim. It was thoroughly debunked at the time and the Times story adds no new evidence.

Second, the alleged attack occurred in the 1980s at a college party. Did anyone actually see it? The Times reportage doesn't mention anyone.

Third, I think that there should be limits on attacking public people, especially allegations like this that go back 35-plus years.

President Trump is right. Justice Kavanaugh should sue and force his critics to take the stand in a trial. Maybe it will never happen, but enough with these attacks on Justice Kavanaugh, and, more specifically, judges who think that voters rather than courts should decide the matter of abortion.

