Republicans must stem the tide of illegal immigration or be obliterated

For the Republican Party, and indeed the American people, 2020 is a time for choosing on immigration. Illegal immigration is out of control and there appears to be no stopping it. While many Americans understand this, others don’t fully realize that choosing to stay the course and to do nothing is a losing position. Time is not on our side.

There is a business term often used in the tech startup community: “default dead.” If your business is increasing in revenue fast enough that it will be profitable before you run out of money, it is “default alive.” If not, your business is “default dead” and you need to change things quickly and drastically.

This same principle can be applied to the political power of each party. If a party is gaining voters at a rate that it will achieve a majority before the next election, then it is “default alive.” If a party is not gaining enough voters or is losing them at a rate that will make them a minority before the next election, then it is “default dead.”

On a timeline of a decade or more, the Republican Party is “default dead” not just in states like Texas and Florida, but across the nation. The Democratic Party is importing massive numbers of voters and then pledging to work on behalf of those newly arrived people groups. This not only gives the Democratic Party the numbers that they need, it also gives them the edge in energy and motivation.

On the other hand, the Republicans are not importing any new voters from foreign lands and their current voter base is swamped under the waves of people who believe the propaganda that the future of this nation belongs to them.

When the GOP becomes irrelavant, it will be more than just a party that is lost. Every value, every principle that the party claims to hold in high regard will be lost. The First Amendment will be a thing of the past and with the inability to organize, the Second Amendment will soon follow. What little is left of the Fourth Amendment will surely be removed as well.

This is a time for choosing. The GOP can choose to remain “default dead” or it can choose to change and work towards becoming “default alive.” By doing nothing, the GOP is choosing to remain “default dead” and its time as a relevant entity in the U.S. is limited.

If the party chooses to do something about this issue, drastic change is needed - just as with any business or similar entity that finds itself in that position. What that change should be is clear - immigration laws must be enforced, legal immigration laws must be drastically altered, and the party must refuse to acknowledge birthright citizenship. Failure to do any one of these things places the GOP on a path of eventual irrelevance.

What is less clear is the path to accomplish this change. When a company needs to alter direction and a senior member of the company is not on board, that member must either be convinced of the necessity of that change or be asked to move on from the company. Every rank and file Republican voter understands what needs to be done with respect to immigration. They have known it for years. The leadership has appeared to know it as well, which is why they paid lip service to enforcing the laws and securing the border.

At this moment, the leadership of the GOP must either accept that they party must fundamentally change into a party that consists of singular view with respect to immigration and a fervent desire to act on that view or that leadership must be asked to move on. This includes Congressmen, Senators, Governors, and unelected party leadership.

Failure to act decisively and effectively to end illegal immigration and reform legal migration should be grounds for removal from office in the next election.

This is a time for choosing. We must choose to put our party and our nation back on the path of being “default alive.”



Joshua Foxworth is a congressional candidate in Texas’s district 14. He is running on a campaign of immediate immigration enforcement.