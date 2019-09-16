Bernie’s big thoughts way more important than a baby

Last week produced a video that demonstrates how selfish progressives, liberals, socialists, and Democrats are when unaware that the camera is on. The only thing these angry freaks are in touch with is their own nervous system.

Here’s Bernie shushing a baby because the infant had the audacity to interrupt his disheveled point of view.

This 78-year-old manchild could not take a breath from his endless pontificating to smile and reassure the mother; instead he compounded the young woman’s shame and embarrassment.

What a thoughtless creep.

It goes to the heart of his personality -- none of it is about the people, it’s all about Bernie all the time.

We’ve been told how heartless Donald Trump is -- he lacks compassion, he is a big old orange meanie.

This is President Trump’s reaction when an attendee at his Fayetteville, NC rally fell ill.

Four things the President said, utter patience, caring, and gentle command in his voice:

“A doctor in the house, please.”

“We’ve got all the time in the world.”

“Thank you, Doctor. Take your time.”

“Doing better? Good.”

One thing Trump didn’t say was, “If we can keep that down a little bit.”

We knew all along that Bernie Sanders is the creepiest creep on a debate platform full of sneaky creeps.

But the whimper of a child exposes this socialist demagogue for the uncaring charlatan he is.