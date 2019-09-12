Transgenderism conquers science at Canadian Cancer Society

We live in a moment where the urge to be politically correct has conquered the major institutions of society, driving them to abandon common sense and even science. Writing at Pjmedia, Megan Fox documents the auto-beclowning of the Canadian Cancer Society, which one would normally expect to be a sober, scientifically-based organization fighting one of mankind’s chief scourges today. But in place of this critical mission, promotion of transgenderism has taken priority.

A new ad campaign to fight cervical cancer is dominated by a transgender person who is a biological male and has no cervix. Look at the absurdity of the ad under the caption "Transwomen and Cervical Cancer Screening."

Credit Canadian Cancer Society Website screenshot via Pjmedia

Fox skillfully debunks the nonsense:

The site goes onto claim that the risk of cervical cancer for a person with no cervix is very low. “If you’re a trans woman, you may not have given much thought to Pap tests and cervical cancer. And if you haven’t, that makes a fair amount of sense. After all, in order to get cervical cancer, you need to have a cervix.” But don’t be fooled by the seeming clarity of this statement. They go on to talk themselves out of it. If, however, you’re a trans woman who has had bottom surgery to create a vagina (vaginoplasty) and possibly a cervix, there’s a very small risk that you can develop cancer in the tissues of your neo-vagina or neo-cervix. The risk depends on the type of surgery you had, the type of tissue used to create your vagina and cervix and your personal health history. Talk to your healthcare provider to figure out your specific cancer-screening needs as part of your overall pelvic health following surgery. A "neo-cervix" is a fake cervix. It’s not a working body part. It’s a false representation of a cervix created on an operating table. Calling it a “cervix” or even a “neo-cervix” doesn’t make it an actual cervix. And because it is not a cervix, there is no way in hell it can contract cervical cancer. A "cancer" society should know that.

You really have to read the whole thing to grasp the level of absurdity embraced by this organization. And, as Fox notes, encouraging people without cervixes to be screened for cervical cancer in a single-payer health system inherently denies medical resources to people who have a genuine need for them.

I have never seen a national poll on public acceptance of the notions that underlie transgenderism. My guess is that most people agree with me that it is a fantasy to believe that a male can become a female (or vice versa) by merely thinking or wishing it to be so, but pollsters have been deterred from asking such questions.

Meanwhile, nonprofits, cultural institutions, advertisers, and the schools have all leaped to embrace this nonsense. Sometimes I wonder if the ghost of Jonathan Swift is laughing at us.