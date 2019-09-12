What happened to Obamacare in Texas?

Nine years after Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act, we learn this about the uninsured in Texas:

Despite a booming Texas economy, more Texans lost or dropped their insurance coverage from 2017 to 2018, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. That marks the second consecutive year-to-year increase of Texas' uninsured rate. And with about 5 million uninsured people — about 17.7% of the total population — Texas remains the state with the highest uninsured rate out of all 50 states, the census data released Tuesday shows.

Okay — so Texas is #1 again, but on the wrong list.

Wasn't Obamacare supposed to fix this? How many times did we hear that everyone would have coverage, no matter what his medical or financial condition? In other words, no more "pre-existing conditions," or people can't afford their premiums!

Why are there so many uninsured? It could be that they don't know about the Obamacare options or the website. Or it could be that they can't afford the hefty and huge deductibles. Or maybe some people have just decided to spend their money on something else.

No matter what, the Democrats refuse to fix the problems. I guess they would rather scream "do something" and hope the problem goes away.

So, after nine years of Obamacare, 17% of Texans are uninsured! By any objective standard, that means that the law is not working.

By the way, you can read more about the law at the Obama Library.

