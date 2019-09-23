The Ukraine Hoax is replacing the Russia Hoax

Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina was interviewed by Judge Jeanine Pirro over the weekend, and had a lot to say about Joe Biden and Ukraine. The former chair of the Freedom Caucus and member of the House Foreign Relations Committee has a lot of connections and made some excellent points in colorful language. The entire interview is embedded below, but consider these excerpts (transcript via Breitbart) as teasers and make up your mind if you want to invest 9 minutes of your time:

Can you imagine if the prosecutor in Ukraine, if his name was Bob Mueller, what would have happened[?]

I’ve been working on this since back in May. So I can tell you this is just not a Russian hoax. This is a Ukrainian hoax, and it’s not even by a legitimate whistleblower.

…my sources are telling me that not only did he not give that money, Joe Biden, our taxpayer money until the prosecutor was fired, but he had a hand in saying who the second prosecutor was.

You know, there’s another person, Judge and I know that perhaps we’re not prepared to go here. But there was also a D.N.C. operative, Miss Chalupa that was paid in 2016 dollars to work with Ukraine. And you know what they said that she was doing, working on a women’s outreach in Ukraine.

Here is the interview:

Hat tip: Roger Luchs

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab