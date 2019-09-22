Judge Jeanine Pirro Talks Law and Order with American Thinker

In her latest book, Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge, Judge Jeanine Pirro delves into how the Left has dropped all pretense of civility, fairness, or decency. The book explores the three Rs: Russia, Racism, and Recession, used to destroy President Trump, who stood in the way of their radical plan to remake America.

Jeanine Pirro's résumé is extensive. She was a highly respected judge, former district attorney, and elected politician, and she currently has a show on Fox News. Pirro was elected as the first woman to sit on the Westchester County court bench. In 1993, she again made history as the first woman elected district attorney in Westchester. As a prosecutor, Pirro received national recognition for founding one of the nation's first domestic violence units and has tirelessly crusaded on behalf of the silent victims of violent crime.

Now she is putting her talents toward exposing the Left and its radical agenda. American Thinker had the privilege to discuss with her current issues as well as her just published book.

One main issue today is how political correctness has gone awry. Alan Dershowitz once said the Left's motto is "free speech for me, but not for thee." The judge agrees wholeheartedly: "Those who are espousing political correctness are shutting down someone else's speech. If someone is not politically correct then they are not entitled to free speech. People are called racists or misogynists. This is actually very frightening."

She discusses in her book how the Left's hatred for Donald Trump has leftists willing to subjugate the Constitution and America's system of justice. She told American Thinker, "What we are experiencing now is a breakdown of the fundamental parts of the Constitution. Free speech is seen as inconsistent, with those on the Left who want to shut it down. Look at how Antifa tries to beat people up as the police are told to stand down. People are beaten for their speech and are not allowed to say what they believe. If we all said the same thing and always agreed with each other, that would be pleasant but unrealistic. The whole point of the Constitution is to make sure people who disagree are protected for their different opinions. They should have the ability to say their feelings without being condemned or ostracized. Just look at Berkeley, the supposed birthplace of free speech on campuses. They refuse to allow those 'on the right' to come and speak."

It is interesting that the Left and Democrats want to end the Electoral College. Yet those states that are approaching a minority majority would be the most affected, in essence disenfranchising the minority voters. "This was the genius of our Founding Fathers. In the book, I tell how Democrat Steve Cohen proposed a constitutional amendment to abolish the Electoral College. This would be a radical fundamental change to the Constitution. It was originally enacted to make sure that a few elites would not impose their will on every community in the country. It ensures that the most populous states cannot elect a president who pays no attention to the concerns of the smaller states. Thankfully, this bill is going nowhere at the moment. Yet, as of this writing, fifteen states have passed bills to award all of their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote, regardless of the results in their own state."

Pirro worries that without the Electoral College, "illegals will be able to vote. Those population-heavy states where illegal immigrants reside are on the West and East coasts. My concern is that illegals that are here can get driver's licenses that can be used as an identification to vote. I am a law and order person and believe that things should be done properly. The Left has figured out that they lost the heartland of America and are attempting to get the power back. If they get rid of the Electoral College and have the president decided by the popular vote, they are able to accomplish a power-grab."

Regarding illegal aliens entering this country, Pirro writes in her book, "The Democrats have no plan to stop the immigration flow into the country. Their mantra: Trump is a racist for not letting everyone in." She noted, "I have only one question about the national security and humanitarian crises on our southern border. Why are we even having this discussion? The answer: because Washington is mired down in politics and word games. Our pocketbooks, our health, our safety, and our security are all threatened. The Democrats only care about winning, resisting, getting re-elected, and getting revenge against Trump. Remember that Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Chuck Schumer all criticized the ideas of open borders. Now they are talking about allowing illegals in. We simply need to stop the illegals, the drugs, and the sex-trafficking. The illegals get education, medication, housing, and food stamps. Sanctuary cities protect criminals and put American citizens at risk. This is just lunacy."

The media have reported farmer suicide deaths and blamed them on President Trump's China policies. Just look at the Huffington Post headline: "Another Possible Toll of Donald Trump's Trade War: Farmer Suicides." Yet they ignore all the deaths from Fentanyl that is coming out of China. Earlier this month, it was reported that investigators seized a massive supply from China that could kill up to 14 million people. But the media never report who is truly responsible for American's deaths. Pirro reiterated, "It is all about resistance. President Trump is actually the one trying to make sure Americans stay safe and have jobs. When I spoke with him, he told me there is a $500-billion-a-year trade deficit with China, and no one seems to care. He wants to try to make it a level playing field and keep the drugs out. China has been a bad actor for a long time, whether it is concerning Fentanyl, stealing intellectual property, or unbalanced trade. I cannot understand the criticism of this president."

Russia seems to be a subject the Democrats dropped. "I have a chapter in my book titled 'Closing In.' I cannot remember how many times the media said the special counsel was closing in on Trump, and it was all false. As I said in the book, there is a corrupt national media who ignore or rationalize intimidating tactics, while twisting the often innocuous words of conservatives. Now it is apparent that it was just fake news."

The Jewish New Year reflects on a prayer's most famous line, "who shall live and who shall die." Yet, in Virginia and New York, laws have been considered that will kill a child during the third trimester by abortion. Pirro commented, "It is worse because Virginia isn't alone in seeking abortion up to the moment of birth and after. You can add New York to the list of states seeking to legalize infanticide. I talk about what the state legislatures want to pass. Think about how cheaply human life is valued when it can be snuffed out due to how a baby's life might make the mother feel. As I say in the book, 'this has nothing to do with women's health and everything to do with killing babies on demand.' It is like the Roman spectators in the Coliseum as they show the thumbs up/down, and now it pertains to whether the baby should live. This is a very sad commentary. Let's remember that the Declaration of Independence says 'life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.' But liberty doesn't apply to babies born alive and allowed to die because the mother doesn't want them."

Judge Pirro is someone who does not back down. She realizes how the Left is trying to tear down all of America's institutions that include fundamental rights. In order to gain power, leftists attempt to eliminate the First Amendment, throw out law and order, and destroy the Electoral College.

Americans need to realize that this is a great country. As Judge Pirro stated, "living in the US is like hitting the lottery."

