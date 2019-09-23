Mollie Hemingway calls out Mitt Romney

I think that we can safely add Mitt Romney’s name to the list of Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers. It shouldn’t be surprising, given the strong contrast in personal styles of the two men. Romney is formal and reserved to a fault. Romney is as corporate in style as one can get, while Trump is a classic entrepreneur, and on top of that, has a brash New York-style personality, only amped up from the normal range of Gothamites.

Mitt Romney might be the last English-speaker on the planet in terms of likelihood of uttering the words, “You can grab them by the p***y.”

I’ve got no quarrel with either man’s personal style, even though my own is far closer to Romney’s than Trump’s.

But while I appreciate what Trump has wrought, now-Senator Romney has allowed his disdain for the president to cloud his judgment. Mollie Hemingway called him out on Twitter:

Actually a noteworthy point. When the damaging Russia collusion hoax was perpetrated using selective leaks to push a false narrative, *many Republicans* fell for it or were too scared to stand up against it or display even slight skepticism. This time, just Romney. https://t.co/5Dpeph9iUr — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 22, 2019

Romney may be a hero in Utah for saving the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, and may have a lock on the Senate seat that he occupies. But being out on this tree limb, the one that Rudy Giuliani calls a “trap” is not a safe place for any Republican to roost.

Romney was not my first choice for the Republican nomination to oppose Barack Obama’s re-election campaign. Too wooden, basically. But once he got the nomination, I found plenty to like about him.

Since Trump’s election, it has been all downhill for him in my estimation. I hope he wakes up to the fact that the people who lied about him not paying taxes, and who blamed him for an employee’s cancer are the same crowd that is chastising Trump on an equally unfair basis.

Plenty of people were team players for Mitt. It’s time that he returned the favor.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore