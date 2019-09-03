Beto is just a 4-letter word

As I understand it, Dylan never released a recording of it, but Joan Baez gave us a wonderful rendition of "Love Is Just a Four-Letter Word."

Nowadays, it sure looks like Beto is nothing but a four-letter word. He is certainly using them in the campaign trail. Maybe he thinks that this is how he will get the youth back in the game.

Speaking on CNN, he referred to the situation related to the shootings as "f---" up. The transcript goes like this:

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke again dropped an F-bomb Sunday morning, calling Saturday's deadly shooting rampage in Odessa and Midland, Texas "f*cked up." On CNN’s "State of the Union" Sunday, O'Rourke told host Dana Bash that "the rhetoric that we’ve used, the thoughts and prayers you just referred to, it has done nothing to stop the epidemic of gun violence." O’Rourke continued: "To protect our kids, our families, our fellow Americans in public places. At a Walmart in El Paso where 22 were killed. In Sutherland Springs, in a Church. One or two a day all over this country. A hundred killed daily in the United States of America. We’re averaging about 300 mass shootings a year. No other country comes close."

And he dropped the four-letter word.

Again, maybe he is hoping to get the young back. Of course, he got the young in the contest against Senator Ted Cruz because they spent $80 to sign up everyone in Texas. At one point, we had more Beto offices than gas stations around here!

So Beto is down to using four-letter words to express his anger. Watch for Beto to drop another one at the debate. It's all that he has left in the tank!

