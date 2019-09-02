Debra Messing's doxx-the-Republicans threats get uglier

Until this week, I had always rather liked has-been actress Debra Messing.

She came up with this a few days ago:

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019

Then her sidekick came up with this:

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

That's an actual Hollywood blacklist.

Then after she (and her buddy) were rebuked for their McCarthyite instincts by President Trump himself, Messing came up with this:

How to Find Who Donated to Trump in Your Area https://t.co/n8jQiYoowB — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 1, 2019

After that, she added yet another round of insult to injury, given that her original tweet was a threat, of that old Hollywood 'you'll never eat lunch in this town again' variety:

I am proud to be a donor when I contribute to a campaign. I am happy to be listed when I attend a fundraiser. I am assuming anyone who donates to Trump’s fundraiser would feel the same. Why wouldn’t they? — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 1, 2019

Is this a pig, or what? She digs herself into a hole and then just keeps digging.

It goes to show the depth of her hate and rage, an ironic thing given that her 'Will and Grace' big break was all about promoting love and intolerance. She's nothing but a two-bit McCarthyite or brownshirt, desperate to run anyone who's conservative out of Hollywood. As if such creatures were abundant.

Now she's giving Texas doxx king Rep. Joaquin Castro a run for his money.

Glenn Reynolds at Instapundit found this one, and added some suitable commentary as to what is going on here:

The satire-reality gap is rapidly closing pic.twitter.com/zWqG6ujPFG — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) September 2, 2019

Fortunately, she's getting the middle finger from the people in her gunsights:

Man of Steel Dean Cain politely tells Debra Messing where she can stick her 'hate list' of those attending Beverly Hills Trump fundraiser https://t.co/bD3p4HR9aY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 1, 2019

That's a sign of something. People aren't going to take it, and they aren't going to change their campaign choices. I for one, will never look at her on any large or small screen again.

One suspects the washed-up actress might just end up on the Kathy Griffin end of things for this vile stunt, squashed like a bug. Things have a way of happening like this. Get woke, go broke.

