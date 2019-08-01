Mayor Pete's Bible class leaves a lot to be desired

So-called conservative Christian senators right now in the Senate are blocking a bill to raise the minimum wage when Scripture says whoever oppresses the poor taunts their maker.

During the July 31 CNN Democratic debate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg attacked "conservative Christian senators" as hypocrites who oppose the Democrats' bill to raise the minimum wage for not following Mayor Pete's interpretation of the Bible:

If you disagree with the Democrats' minimum wage bill, then you oppress the poor and taunt God. Got that? It doesn't matter that many economists believe that an increase in the minimum wage will decrease jobs.

More importantly, the CNN hacks pretending to be journalists did not ask Mayor Pete about whether the Democrats' slavish support of abortion is consistent with being a Christian and whether killing the unborn taunts God.

For example, what about Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph "Blackface" Northam's proposal to allow babies to be killed after birth?

Is this consistent with Christianity? Does this taunt God?

Or how about the Democrats in the New York state Senate clapping and cheering when they passed their abortion on demand law?

Is this how Christians act? Does this taunt God?

The Democrat candidates for the presidency support abortion, will support legislation to make abortion paid for by the taxpayers, and will appoint Supreme Court justices who will uphold abortion as a constitutional right. Abortion "rights" is a central belief of the Democratic Party platform. Every Democrat politician must bow and genuflect to the Democrat sacrament of abortion. There is no diversity of opinion in the Democratic Party on abortion. The last Democrat to support life and oppose abortion was Governor Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, a Catholic, who was prevented by the Clintons from speaking at the 1992 Democratic Convention because of his pro-life beliefs.

Mayor Pete is the hypocrite. He uses the Bible to bash Republicans who oppose his minimum wage bill, but then he supports abortion, which means he supports killing an unborn child.

This does not trouble Mayor Pete's understanding of the Bible and Christianity.

Mayor Pete supports abortion because he must as a Democrat running for the presidency.