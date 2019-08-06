Mass murderers and derangement

Anyone over the age of sixty-five was most likely put off by the original trailer for the newest Quentin Tarantino film because what at first seemed a lighthearted story about a couple of aging television stars was going to go dark and murderous. The quick shot of Manson was then removed from the trailer so that the Manson aspect of the film sneaks up on the viewer. Charles Manson was the man of our nightmares in 1969-70, especially for those of us who then lived in Los Angeles. The crimes of Manson's groupies were unimaginable to most of us who grew up in Southern California. The drug culture that the senseless murders brought to the public's knowledge was a shock to those of us who lived there and which most of us knew nothing about. The murders were beyond shocking; they were unimaginable, like the brutality of terrorists today or mass shootings in schools, Las Vegas or Walmarts. The facts of the Manson killings, including their subsequent crimes, were life-altering for Angelinos. How could such things happen in our idyllic neck of the woods?

The film's attention to detail is phenomenal. Some of the Hollywood sites have been magically transformed to their 1969 appearance. The cars, the restaurants, the clothes, the disco boots, the songs on the radio, the movie theaters, even the advertisements are nostalgic. And yet the group that Manson assembled at the Spahn Ranch in Chatsworth were as disconnected from reality as were the mass murderers in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton. Where did they come from, those Manson kids? Where were their parents? They were mostly teen-agers who had become involved in drugs early. Those were the days not just of marijuana but of psychotropic drugs like cocaine and LSD. It was the year of Woodstock. Were they all mentally disturbed? It seems they must have been, but the drug abuse clearly had much to do with their murderous behavior. Now the drugs are ubiquitous, cheap and deadly. But what was shocking then is now practically an everyday event, particularly in cities long governed by Democrats. More deaths occur in Chicago and Baltimore every month than were lost in El Paso and Dayton. A Manson-style murder would today barely make the news. The Left's commitment to getting leftist judges on our courts in order to more easily secure the release of dangerous criminals from prison -- like Kate Steinle's killer -- has been successful. It is the Democrats that prioritize illegal migrants over citizens, who are determined to keep our borders open to all comers, who are offended by all things patriotic. It is the Democrat party that has brought us to where we are today. There is no disputing that the American Left of today is almost viciously anti-American. The radicals of the 1960s became the tenured radicals who have transformed university education into re-education camps where only politically correct thoughts and words are allowed. The notion of biological gender is ridiculed. Religious faith is incessantly mocked, as are all conservatives for clinging to traditional family values. Nothing is mocked more than the intact family and love of country. The kids of the Manson "family" were no family, just another version of a gang, a cohesive group of willing criminals. They had all abandoned their own families or had been abandoned by them. It was the beginning of what we are afflicted with today, the coordinated sabotage of the American family. It is what Trump's supporters are railing against. Since the shootings of last Saturday, the morally bankrupt lefties immediately lurched into the gutter to blame Trump; that is how astonishingly moronic they are. Their idiotic arrogance is the grossest of stupidities. No one blamed Nixon for the Manson murders. No one blamed Clinton for Columbine, or Obama for Newtown or Bernie Sanders for James Hodgkinson, the man who shot Steve Scalise and whose name has all but bveen erased from the collective memory. These people who are blaming Trump for Dayton and El Paso are motivated by one thing: hatred for the President who won the election and has outshone them on every level. They have a morbid fear and loathing of success by others not of their party. The Parkland murders, however, should be blamed on Obama and his "end the school to prison program," that prevented that very disturbed shooter from being incarcerated after forty-five incidents and obvious warnings of his psychotic mental state. That Charles Manson was a psychopath should have been clear to the many law enforcement authorities who came in contact with him before 1969. Many people did know that most of the other mass shooters mentioned above were dangerous -- but did nothing. We must point a finger at those people, those family members, teachers and friends who were too terrified to warn anyone lest they be charged with something like racism or fearmongering. Those close to these eventual killers are the most responsible for the deaths they could have seen coming. We are living in the nation the drug culture of the 1960s launched, and the Left, the Democrat party, has fueled ever since by looking the other way. We can thank the Democrats for Antifa; no prominent Democrat has yet disavowed the masked and violent group which is arming itself. The Tarantino film is a look back to what was ostensibly a more innocent time, but it wasn't innocent at all. It was the beginning of the Left's takeover of American culture, which has led directly to where we are today. That the writer/director chose to give viewers an alternative ending was a rather glorious and satisfying gift, a bit of compelling Hollywood fantasy that felt like relief. If only....