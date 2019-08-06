Iran's ayatollahs hijacked French government social media account to discredit popular opposition leader

The psychological warfare led by the Iranian mullahs against their political opponents is the most effective since Nazi Germany, aided by their use and abuse of modern social media communication techniques. The Iranian regime, which took power in 1979 on a religious basis and by using the religious sentiments of the people, has a fundamental characteristic: demagoguery. It exploited the political vacuum due to the absence of progressive forces owing to their suppression and the extermination of the leaders of these forces by the Shah's secret police, the SAVAK. This regime has always waged psychological warfare aimed at tarnishing the image of its opponents. Foolish sums have been spent by the regime to ruin the image of its opposition all over the world — sometimes to make believe that no viable opposition existed, sometimes to affirm that if it existed, it was in no way supported by the population.

Recently, the notorious Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) claimed, using a Twitter identity hijacked the French consul general in Jerusalem, that Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi had traveled to Israel with the help of the former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, a close confidant of Trump.

Maryam Rajavi. It took only a few hours at the Quai d'Orsay to denounce the maneuver by announcing that "[t]he Consul General of France in Jerusalem, Mr. Pierre Cochard, was the subject of an identity theft on the social network Twitter." In chanting the demagogic slogans of "death to Israel," "death to America," the mullahs also sought to mobilize religious masses, in Iran and the region, to propagate their interventionist and terrorist policies and encourage the formation of different militias. By supplying such fake information, the Iranian regime was attempting to tarnish the image of Maryam Rajavi, who, despite heavy repressive measures used by the regime against its movement, is gaining popularity in Iran, and to boost the morale of its disintegrating forces. A Muslim woman known for her progressive, tolerant, and peaceful Islam, Mrs. Rajavi has been winning the streets and hearts of the Iranian capital during riots that since December 2017 have multiplied to the point of reaching more than 160 Iranian cities. Based on its medieval religious dogmas, the regime is distinguished by its misogynistic repression against a civilized population whose demands exceed the cultural and ideological capacities of understanding of the mullahs. Mrs. Rajavi's supporters see her as an antithesis of the ruling mullahs. In recent years, she has been able to create a vast popular network in the country by creating resistance centers and leading them through social media. By announcing that it has arrested and dismantled a large number of resistance units, the MOIS confirmed this statement. It is therefore natural that the mullahs are trying to use fake information to ruin an image respected and loved by young people and women aspiring to live in a modern democratic country in which all ethnic and religious groups have their place. Recent Iranian protests outside the country — in Brussels; Washington, D.C.; London; Berlin; and Stockholm — have been interpreted as a sign of increased opposition power and indicative of the Iranian people's support for this Muslim woman. Her supporters see in her the historical response to the fundamentalist version of Islam advocated by Khomeini. Last year, thanks to spectacular coordination, Belgian, French, and German police foiled a mullah-led terrorist plot against the annual opposition rally near Paris, in which Maryam Rajavi was the keynote speaker in front of nearly 100,000 Iranians. A senior Iranian diplomat, based in Austria and arrested in Germany for supplying explosive material to the agents of the foiled plot, remains in detention in Belgium pending his trial. The policy of European appeasement of this regime has created an environment conducive to the mullahs' psychological war against their opposition, encouraging the regime to continue tarnishing the image of the leaders of the progressive opposition out of Iran. Photo credit: Wikimedia.