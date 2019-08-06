Venezuela's death squad regime warns Venezuelans to stay out of ... Dayton, Cleveland, El Paso, Detroit ...
Venezuela, that land of free health care, free education, subsidized food, subsidized gas, and five million nationals fleeing for their lives, is warning its nationals, many of whom are waiting to be let in at the U.S. border for asylum, to stay out of the very, very, very, dangerous U.S.
#COMUNICADO | Se alerta a los venezolanos que residen o que tengan previsto viajar a territorio estadounidense, a extremar precauciones o postergar sus viajes, ante la proliferación de hechos de violencia y crímenes de odio expresados en las situaciones ocurridas recientemente: pic.twitter.com/ehzTcDsulg— Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) August 5, 2019
According to the statement, they'd like Venezuela's nationals to stay out of Cleveland, Detroit, Baltimore, St. Louis, Oakland, Memphis, Birmingham, Atlanta, Stockton and Buffalo, in addition to El Paso and Dayton. Based on their crime stats, which high compared to the rest of the U.S., these blue cities should be avoided.
Which is rich indeed coming from the world's biggest crime hellhole. Here's the socialist paradise's Wikipedia entry opener:
Crime in Venezuela is widespread, with violent crimes such as murder and kidnapping increasing annually. The United Nations has attributed crime to the poor political and economic environment in the country,[1][2] which has the second highest murder rate in the world.[3][4] Rates of crime increased rapidly during the presidency of Hugo Chávez due to the institutional instability of his Bolivarian government, underfunding of police resources and high inequality.[5] Chávez's government sought a cultural hegemony, promoting class conflict and social fragmentation in order to establish a hegemony, which in turn encouraged "criminal gangs to kill, kidnap, rob and extort".[6] By the time Chávez died in 2013, Venezuela was ranked the most insecure nation in the world by Gallup.[1]
Crime has also continued to increase under Chávez's successor, President Nicolás Maduro, who continued Chávez's policies that had disrupted Venezuela's socioeconomic status.[7][8][9][10] By 2015, crime, which was often the topic Venezuelans worried about the most according to polls, was the second largest concern compared to shortages in Venezuela.[11] Crimes related to shortages and hunger increased shortly after, with growing incidents of looting occurring throughout the country.[4][12] Most crime in Venezuela remains unpunished according to Venezuela's Prosecutor General’s Office, with 98% of crimes in Venezuela not resulting in prosecution.[13][14]
And it's not just the encouragement of criminals that has made the country a pit of lawlessness. The latest report from the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights describes a death-squad hellhole. Here's Al-Jazeera, no less:
Venezuelan security forces are sending death squads to murder young men and stage the scenes to make it look like the victims resisted arrest, a new UN report said.
Government figures showed deaths ascribed to criminals resisting arrest numbered 5,287 last year and 1,569 by May 19 this year. The report, issued on Thursday by United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, decried a "shockingly high" number of extrajudicial killings.
Families of 20 men described how masked men dressed in black from Venezuela's Special Action Forces (FAES) arrived in black pick-up trucks without licence plates. Witnesses said the death squads broke into houses, took belongings, and assaulted women and girls, sometimes stripping them naked.
"They would separate young men from other family members before shooting them," the UN report said.
The body count in Caracas from violent crime and death squad activity is reportedly so high the local morgues can't hold the bodies, and bodies have been known to explode in the tropical heat in the absence of the electricity needed for refrigeration.
So telling Venezuelans to stay out of Dayton and St. Louis and other blue cities which just coincidentally have a crime problem as Caracas does, albeit on a smaller scale, sounds hypocritically weird.
It might even be fine with those cities, given the inundation many are experiencing from thousands of unvetted illegal aliens surging in, some of from Venezuela. But the reality also stands: Compared to the Venezuela they fled, these places are paradises.
What we have here is a Venezuelan bid to embarrass the U.S. as hard sanctions clamp down on it, and more likely still, a bid to rally the left. See how bad El Paso is? Even Venezuela wants to protect its nationals from that city's brimming white supremacists, so the narrative will go. Some leftists already on Twitter are buying this line, so don't think it won't happen. Now the Squad , including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the rest of the death-squad regime's defenders will have something to rally about as they push for gun control, and all the other things Venezuela has, those things which have made Venezuela Venezuela. Just follow Venezuela's lead as they seek to keep their nationals out of Dayton.
The disgustingness of the whole thing and what will come of it is getting hard to look at.
Image credit: Twitter screen shot
