Liberal hysteria on guns obscures the real enemy

Liberals tell us our most deadly enemy is the white male. Liberals have popular phrases to summarize this enemy, such as "white privilege" and "toxic masculinity." If they really hate white males so much, they should stop using the electric light bulb, made practical by Thomas Edison; nuclear power, whose theory was developed in part by Albert Einstein; and the automobile, developed in part by Henry Ford — all white males.

In the wake of recent terrorist attacks, liberal politicians preach taking guns away from everyone except people whom they control, like the police. Conservatives advocate putting guns into the hands of good guys. In the process, we are losing sight of our deadliest enemy: radical Muslims.

Whites do not always cause terrorist incidents. For example, a black man named Aaron Alexis killed 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard on 16 September 2013. Another example is Major Nidal Hasan's killing of 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas on 5 November 2009. As for Hasan's motives, he was shouting "Allahu akbar" at the time.

Males are not always the killers. On 2 December 2015, at San Bernardino, California, husband and wife Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik killed 13 people.

So, who are our most deadly enemies? We can expect attacks from Americans who are crazy, but not stupid. They like to target gun free zones. An example is Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

We can also expect attacks by radicalized Muslims. They also shoot guns at crowds not expected to be armed, one incident being at a night club.

Of greater importance, we can expect Iran to complete its arsenal of nuclear weapons. Iran is practicing vertical launches of missiles in the Caspian Sea. An attack on Israel would be from land, so Iran must be aiming for some other enemy — perhaps an enemy so cowardly that it likes to give Iran billions of dollars. Like American mass murderers, Iran is crazy, but not stupid. The Iranians know they can detonate a nuclear bomb in the air and make an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that would disable our electronics. The next step would be invasion.

You may believe that invasion is far-fetched, but this has happened before in many other countries. If it happens here, do not expect our military to rescue us. Like with Benghazi, they will be told to stand down. Even if they consider disobeying orders, it is government policy since 1992 that our military be disarmed while stateside. They will be as helpless as we will be.

Do not expect our local police to help us. Thanks to local governments not supporting them when they had altercations with suspects in Baltimore, New York City, and elsewhere, the police have chosen not to stick their necks out when people are attacked. As a result, the homicide rate is significantly higher than it was five years ago. For example, Chicago had 136 more murders in the last year than five years before.

We must help ourselves, but how? We must arm ourselves. Even though Americans believe in prosperity through hard work, not violence, we must do what is necessary to protect ourselves. Will more people with guns mean more shooting? If you are looking for an example of egregious violence at a time when guns were ubiquitous, the best example that you can find to support your argument is the gunfight at the OK Corral. In that case, only three people died. Civilized people know how to behave.

For the most part, guns are legal to own. Concealed weapons have restrictions. Long rifles are allowed, and the longer barrel leads to more accuracy.

Do not just get the gun and store it. Learn how to use it safely. Practice so you can shoot accurately. In an emergency, there will be no time to train.

Would the Founding Fathers want you to have a gun? The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." You are that militia. Secure your state, and keep it free.