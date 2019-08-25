A storm gathers in the wake of RBG

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has the Left all anxious because pancreatic cancer threatens to take her out. That would give right-of-center judges an advantage, or at least a fighting chance, in putting America back on the path where judges interpret the law rather than make the law. Were their ideas fully explained to and understood by the public, leftists would be overwhelmingly defeated and never win much of anything. Knowing they cannot win a fair fight, they concentrate on putting judges in office to do their bidding via judicial fiat. The mild right let this process get established, and now much of America finds nothing wrong with it even though it's unconstitutional.

Whenever a lefty gets nominated for SCOTUS, the process proceeds calmly, and the script is kept to. That's because the right respects the rules and dignity of the process. Only when a righty or potential righty is up for consideration do the fireworks fly. That's because the Left does not respect the rules and dignity of the process and seeks to make it all so painful and infuriating that the nominee backs out and gives up. This is not what the Founders had in mind. At any rate, with the ugliness of the Kavanaugh nomination still fresh in our minds, the imminent loss of RBG forces us to contemplate another vicious battle for another SCOTUS appointee. Another good person will have to undergo a lefty maelstrom in the longer-term effort to bring us back from the brink of takeover by the fascist Left. One hopes there are still good and qualified people willing to undergo borking to serve the worthy idea and ideals that constitute the United States of America. Because of what John Roberts turned out to be, and because of what the FBI has become, and the DoJ, and the State Department, and probably most of Washington, D.C., we cannot assume a sane judicial philosophy just because a nominee claims to be a Republican or never openly supported leftiness. We have to find another Thomas or Gorsuch whose bona fides leave no doubt that they are originalists. Mr. President, this nomination may define your legacy more than anything else you do. Make it a good one.