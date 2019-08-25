Koch and Ginsburg prove the Left is going insane

The answer is not much, or further confirmation that these people need a life or change channels every night.

To paraphrase Junior Walker's great hit " What Does It Take ," let's ask, "What does it take to drive a liberal mad, crazy, insane, or whatever?"

We saw two amazing examples of liberals gone crazy this week:

First, David Koch passed away, and Bill Maher couldn't wait for the funeral:

And now, some funeral news to report. Yesterday, David Koch of the zillionaire Koch brothers died ... of prostate cancer," Maher said in the opening moments of his show. "I guess I'm going to have to reevaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer." Maher specifically lambasted Koch for what he perceived as climate-crisis denying political stances and seemed to hold him largely responsible for the Amazon "burning up."

Wow! That shows a lot of class, doesn't it? I have not heard anything so outrageous since some college professor was blasting Barbara Bush for giving birth to a war criminal and marrying another.

By the way, the late Mr. Koch also contributed millions to charities and created thousands of jobs!

The next example of liberal lunacy was the news of Justice Ginsburg's operation and Michael Moore's reaction:

"First thought:" Moore tweeted. "She was seen at the Yiddish version of 'Fiddler on the Roof' in NYC last week. She's gonna be fine." Then he wrote, "Second thought: HOLYMOTHEROFRBG!!EVERYBODY, RIGHT THIS SECOND, JOIN A MOVEMENT, CAMPAIGN, GRASS ROOTS GROUP — WHATEVER — AND WORK NONSTOP BTWN RIGHT NOW & NOV 2020!"

I'm surprised that Mr. Moore didn't tell Justice Ginsburg to get a second opinion in Cuba.

Sorry, but this is no longer about policy or opinions. This is about people going crazy.

I wonder what roof they will jump from the night President Trump is re-elected!

