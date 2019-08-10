Labor unions officially abandon the interests of their members

There is no longer any reason to regard the union movement in the United States as working to support the interests of its dues-paying members. Instead, it has become a fundraising adjunct to the Democrats, one using the force of coercion to confiscate a portion of members’ paychecks and send most of it to the party that is working to depress their wages by flooding the labor market with illegal immigrants. Richard Trumka, head of the AFL-CIO and therefore the top labor leader in the United States, is now all-in on protecting illegal immigrants.

In an act designed to spread fear and cater to some of the most divisive forces in our nation, the U.S. government came into our workplaces to arrest people whose only crime is working hard for a better life. #ICERaids #1u https://t.co/9esui8Y2Hm — Richard Trumka (@RichardTrumka) August 8, 2019 The Democrats need millions of poor people coming to the United States and becoming voters, whether or not they become citizens. Motor Voter laws and automatic enrollment of driver’s license applicants as voters ensure that this illegal activity can take place and be shrugged off as an understandable mistake. Historically, the labor movement strongly opposed immigration, both legal and illegal, because it understood that expanding the supply of labor would depress ages, elementary economics. The United States and Mexico formerly had a very successful guest worker program through a series of agreements, collectively called “The Bracero Program,” that permitted 4.6 million guest worker contracts for agricultural labor between 1942 and 1964. As a result, “Between the 1940s and mid 1950s, farm wages dropped sharply as a percentage of manufacturing wages, a result in part of the use of braceros and undocumented laborers who lacked full rights in American society.” This led Cesar Chavez, the organizer of agricultural workers and a saint of the progressive movement, to strongly oppose it, along with illegal immigration. It was finally killed in 1964, sa Professor Phillip Martin, an expert on agricultural economics at the University of California, Davis, wrote: The November 1960 CBS documentary “Harvest of Shame” convinced Kennedy that Braceros were “adversely affecting the wages, working conditions, and employment opportunities of our own agricultural workers.” Farmers fought to preserve the program in Congress, but lost, and the Bracero program ended December 31, 1964. One of the oldest and most popular songs of the labor movement is “Which side are you on?” It is now apparent that union leadership has switched sides.