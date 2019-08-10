The â€˜Chick-fil-A effectâ€™ boosting targets of Dem harassment of Trump donors

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said President Trump on Friday raised $12 million at two high-dollar fundraisers in the Hamptons.

Hysterical Democrats, driven mad by Trump Derangement Syndrome, are generating sympathy (and money) for those whom they attack for supporting Donald Trump. The threatened boycott of Equinox and SoulCycle because a major stockholder, Stephen Ross, held a fundraiser yesterday for the Trump 2020 campaign, has the best prospects of succeeding because their clientele is heavily skewed to affluent urban millennials. But so far, the only tangible result is that it (along with a second event also held in The Hamptons) was more successful than anticipated. Brett Samuels reports in The Hill :

The president attended two fundraisers on Friday afternoon before heading to his New Jersey golf club for a weeklong vacation. Reports had suggested the fundraisers would yield $10 million for Trump's reelection effort.

One of the fundraisers was hosted by Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins and the chairman of The Related Companies, which owns a majority stake in SoulCycle and Equinox.

"Thanks to the unhinged mob on the left, @realDonaldTrump raised $12M today, $2M more than originally expected," McDaniel tweeted.

Thanks to the unhinged mob on the left, @realDonaldTrump raised $12M today, $2M more than originally expected.



The support for our President is unprecedented and growing! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 9, 2019

Meanwhile, in San Antonio, where Rep. Joaquin Castro publicized the names of Trump donors, one of the targets of his ire is experiencing a huge boost in business. Jim Hoft writes in Gateway Pundit:

Castro’s disgusting political hit list has resulted in unintended consequences. Business at Bill Miller’s BBQ is exploding! The lines to Bill Miller’s BBQ in San Antonio are now winding around the block!

Cars were lined up around the block at one of the San Antonio Texas locations! Loved The Bill Miller Breakfast Special. I even purchased breakfast tac oui s for my coworkers!ðŸ¤£ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ’•#MAGA #TRUMP2020 pic.twitter.com/3PGQsksQPZ — Tamie J. McDonald (@TamieJMcDonald) August 7, 2019

Here in San Antonio it has resulted in some unintended consequences. One of the companies he fixed is Bill Miller's Barbeque. The lines were out the door, and the drive up lanes were several times longer than usual. So, thank you Joaquin, we show you don't matter. — Bobbi Kirk (@BobbiKi88765183) August 7, 2019

I propose that we call this blowback the “Chick-fil-A effect” in honor of the incredible success the fast food chain has continued to enjoy ever since homosexual activists announced their ire over the chain’s founder’s donations to groups opposing same sex marriage. It continues to thrive, and was just revealed as America’s favorite fast food chain in a market survey released just over a week ago. When Chick-fil-A opened a restaurant in deep blue Manhattan, the lines were out the door.

I can report that while there are no Chick-fil-A stores near where I live, ever since the boycott as announced, I make a point of stopping there whenever I am driving at lunchtime near one of their units (I have searched for their Bay locations, and so know where they are). I have now become a fan of their food.

People who suffer from mental derangement are incapable of understanding how their actions appear to others. The continued use of boycotts and doxing tactics against Trump supporters is counterproductive, yet TDS sufferers cannot see that and stifle their angry impulses. Instead, they resort to even louder and more repulsive words and actions.

TDS is a genuine mental condition, but the psychiatric and psychology professional organizations will continue to refuse to acknowledge it because their memberships are also afflicted with it.

Image credit: Twitter