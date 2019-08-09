Joe Biden and the soul of America

Passing bills written by corporate lobbyists is fraudulent.

Joe Biden claims to be in a battle for the soul of America. What we really need is an honest conversation about the soul of our federal government.

Passing on a national debt that now exceeds $22 trillion dollars to future generations is immoral.

Piling privilege upon certain citizens in a pursuit of a poorly designed equal outcomes rubric is a mockery of egalitarian theory.

Encouraging millions of people to invade a country by ignoring its immigration laws is dissolute.

Sending young people off to fight endless foreign “wars” for vague reasons of national security is debauchery and murder of the lowest order.

Providing junkies with needles to feed a habit that kills users is degenerate.

Allowing American jobs to migrate overseas at the behest of corporate interests is corrupt.

Cheering on and funding the murder of innocent unborn children is evil.

Promising the electorate freebies that are not really free is patently dishonest.

A Democratic Party that bounces from one rubber wall marked “Russia, Russia, Russia” to another rubber wall marked “White Nationalist, White Nationalist, White Nationalist” is madness personified.

Openly decrying a society as racist and then asking that society to embrace your leadership is psychotic.

Permitting a 29-year-old bartender to set public environmental policy is lunacy.

Forcing students into ghetto public schools that engage in self-esteem stroking is depraved.

The FBI and Justice Department’s attempt to force a silent coup through impeachment in direct opposition to our electorate is malevolent and criminal.

Joe Biden has been in government service for forty years. His tenure of fraud, immorality, corruption, and greed has witnessed the destruction of any sense of civic duty or statesmanship our ruling class may once have held.

Spare us your version of soul, Joe.

It’s as empty as the public checking account.