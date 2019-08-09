Who'd be happiest if Democrat policies were enacted? Russia, Iran, China...

The Medicare for all or similar versions will destroy millions of high-, middle- and low-income jobs in insurance and medical care itself by taking away freedom of choice.

Almost every policy or program the Democrats are proposing consists of transferring money and power from the private sector to the federal government. It's pure greed and absolute destruction of the economy throughout the country.

Getting rid of fossil fuels will destroy millions of high-, middle- and low-income energy jobs.

Getting rid of fossil fuels will destroy millions of jobs in industries that produce the thousands of products derived from crude oil.

Moving to green energy conversely means millions of high-, middle- and low-income jobs will be destroyed in industries that produce planes, trucks, cars and farm equipment because there is not enough lithium to supply batteries even for the low demand in a depressed economy.

Millions of jobs will be destroyed in the travel and leisure industries when reasonable travel methods are gone. The cruise and airline industries will be gone. The mail service will be exceptionally slow. One day delivery will disappear. There will be a need for many fewer hotels and all the products they buy.

Raising the minimum wage will be especially destructive to low- and middle-income families, the young, the less educated, minorities, small- and medium-sized cities and businesses, and older people who need to supplement their income.

The military will have fewer jobs because there will be no ships and planes. We will have a tough time defending ourselves against all those who will not give up fossil fuels.

We won’t need as many people at NASA with no rocket fuel.

We don’t need dockworkers without ships.

Hollywood will have a great time producing movies, especially period pieces, without fossil fuels. It will be amazing to seeing entertainers travel without jets, limousines, yachts, motor homes. I am sure they will all destroy their mansions near the coasts since coastal cities will soon be gone.

Every vehicle and piece of equipment powered will need to be scrapped. That will be an environmental disaster and we don’t have enough landfills.

As the private sector is reduced throughout the country, sales taxes, income taxes, gas taxes, property taxes and all other taxes to states and cities will be reduced. Stock and home prices will go down. That does seem to be the goal of Democrats, to make the rich poorer instead of lifting others up.

As the Democrats offer free tuition, to write off student debt, to give free health care and to offer reparations, they are clearly trolling for votes. They certainly don’t care how destructive and costly their proposals are. They appear to want as many people to be dependent on government as possible.

Democrats claim to care deeply about the wealth and income gap, but all their policy proposals make the very wealthy of Washington D.C. richer and the rest of the country poorer. Therefore, their proposals compound the problem.

As destructive as Democrat politicians and bureaucrats are, the bigger threat to American’s freedom and prosperity are that almost all journalists support putting the Democrats back in power as they march towards socialism and are willing to collude with the Democrats to intentionally mislead the public, especially the young. Indoctrinating students is very easy. It appears that journalists have lost their ability to think independently and analyze the consequences of their actions.

Google just had a climate change conference and many who claim they care flew to the event in private jets. Some even came in mega yachts. It seems they talk the talk, but won’t walk the walk.

Are fake journalists and other Democrats so stupid that they believe Russia, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, India and others will give up fossil fuels? Those are the people who will be happiest if Democrats win and Democrat policies destroy the U.S. economy. Democrats would do their job for them.

Image credit: Kremlin.ru