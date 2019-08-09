Was it really 45 years ago?

I was forty-five years ago whis week when the unthinkable happened: President Richard M. Nixon announced that he had resigned the presidency . He made his announcement on TV the night before and formally resigned at noon on this day in 1974.

As I recall, I rushed home to watch President Nixon's departure from the White House and President Gerald Ford's inauguration. I kept telling myself that I was a witness to history -- a new president who was not part of the 1972 election day ticket.

Later my dad came home with a business friend visiting from Venezuela. We sat down for dinner and the friend commented that it was impressive to watch a transfer of power without tanks or shots.

After the speech and his departure from Washington, President Nixon went into political exile but made a comeback in the 1980s with some great books, one of them his memoirs, RN. He became one of the premier foreign-policy statesmen in the world.

President Nixon died in 1994 and was given a full presidential funeral.

