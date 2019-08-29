Iranian people and world leaders: Same aim, different game

While Leaders' closing remarks at Biarritz G7 Summit highlighted “Iran should never under circumstances be allowed to get a nuclear weapon.” And then when the United States has been hoping the "maximum pressure" campaign will force Tehran to change its foreign policy in places from Lebanon to Syria to Yemen. In Iran, Hundreds of teachers and retired education workers in Tehran held a protest rally Simultaneously at 8 A.M. Monday morning Aug 26, 2019, outside the regime’s Labor Ministry. The demonstrators held signs stating their demands that have been neglected by authorities. They also held banners reading:

A group of teachers and retired education workers, mostly women, rallied in Enghelab (Revolution) Square in Isfahan, central Iran, on Monday, holding a protest gathering and stating their demands. In the second day of the demonstrations, Iranian security forces attacked the teachers with batons and pepper spray to disperse them and to prevent the protests from continuing. The teachers were demanding the release of their imprisoned colleagues and improvements to their working conditions, including an increase in wages. Teachers have a history of holding many protests and even nationwide strikes. In the final week of December 2018, the teachers of Isfahan held demonstrations in front of the offices of the education ministry in protest to their deteriorating working conditions.