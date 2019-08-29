Will SF charity be strong-armed into rescinding award to GOP donor?

There is in San Francisco a nonprofit healthcare organization called “ Shanti Project ,” that provides support to people with life-threatening illnesses, especially HIV/AIDS. The organization will hold its annual fundraising event in October and plans to honor socialite and philanthropist Dede Wilsey with a lifetime achievement award for decades of generous contributions to safety-net causes, including HIV/AIDS.

This is your daily reminder that tolerance is not a value on the Left.

The problem? Dede Wilsey is a deplorable. She has not only donated to the Republican Party, but, even worse, she is listed as a co-host of a July 17 cocktail reception that featured Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberley Guilfoyle. (For her part, Wilsey denies actually having made a contribution to Trump. But it really doesn’t matter. To the Progressive, anyone who is broadly on the Right is an Enemy of the People and must be treated as such.)

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the chairman of the San Francisco Democratic Party is calling on the Shanti Project to rescind the award.

“If they don’t rescind the award, then we are calling for all Democrats who oppose Donald Trump to boycott this event,” Democratic County Central Committee Chair David Campos said. Campos, it should be noted, was born in Guatemala and came to the U.S., along with his parents and two sisters, as an illegal alien. Tolerance for political differences is apparently not a cultural trait that has been assimilated by Mr. Campos.

The boycott threat reportedly stunned Shanti’s Executive Director, Kaushik Roy, who told the Chronicle that Wilsey was being given the award “to thank her for the indelible positive impact she has made on San Francisco’s nonprofit landscape.” Roy added: “It’s not about how anyone feels about this president. We have never had any kind of litmus test -- whether it’s a donor, a member of our staff or our clients.”

It remains to be seen whether this old-fashioned liberal sentiment will prevail at Shanti or whether the charity will be strong-armed into rescinding the award.

Significantly, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Wilsey’s “old friend,” according to the Chronicle) has already been able to get Shanti to remove Pelosi’s name from the award.

“Given that the speaker is unable to attend this year’s event and given the community concerns, Speaker Pelosi’s office believes that presenting the award in her name would cast a partisan and political shadow on the occasion,” Pelosi’s office said in a statement.

Not exactly a profile in courage, is it?

You can follow Nicholas J. Kaster on Twitter.