Sen. Isakson’s resignation forces GOP to defend two Senate seats in Georgia in 2020

The news that Senator Johnny Isakson will resign from his Senate seat by the end of the year for health reasons makes the prospect of the GOP holding onto its narrow 3-seat majority there. Richard Baehr writes:

Isakson was slight favorite to hold his seat. Georgia’s white percentage is now about 60 percent, and black runout is soaring (about a third, voting 95% Dem). This is now a tossup race, and the GOP’s hold will depend on the candidates picked by both parties, and how Trump does in the state. It is no sure thing he will win it in 2020 (he won by 5% in 2016), and the governor’s race was a 1% race in 2018.

Isakson’s seat was through 2022, but now the Republican governor will appoint a fill-in, through end of 2020. So, whoever is appointed or whoever turns out to be GOP nominee, if there is a primary, will have to run in 2020, and then again in 2022.

David Perdue’s GOP-held Senate seat is up in 2020, and this is the one the Dems hoped Stacey Abrams would run for. So, in 2020 there will be two Georgia Republicans defending Senate seats. There will be added pressure now on Abrams to run for one of the wo seats. If she runs, that will enhance black turnout, threatening Trump's ability to win the state.