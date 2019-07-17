What real racism looks like, from a member of 'the squad'

Finally! Racism perfectly demonstrated by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, one of the four congressional leftist House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls "the squad." "This is the time to redefine that table," she said. "Because if you're going to come to this table, all of you who have aspirations of running for office, if you're not prepared to come to that table and represent that voice, don't come, because we don't need any more brown faces that don't want to be a brown voice. We don't need black faces that don't want to be a black voice. We don't need Muslims that don't want to be a Muslim voice. We don't need queers that don't want to be a queer voice."

"If you're worried about being marginalized and stereotyped, please don't even show up because we need you to represent that voice." In short, capitulate to our ideology or make yourself scarce. You don't count. You will not be heard. There it is, once and for all. Only people with the correct opinions as dictated by radical leftists, one of the infamous and ridiculous "AOC squad," will be allowed to be black or brown or whatever their grievance group. Pressley's pronouncement made clear that the American Left is now admittedly and proudly totalitarian. No black, brown, Muslim, or gay person can be heard if he dares to deviate from the party line. What is the party line? You're all victims, you blacks, Hispanics, Muslims, and gays. You must rage against everything for which this country stands. America is a racist, homophobic country, forever tainted by the sin of slavery. That 600K-plus Americans died to end it in 1865 are never acknowledged by this crowd. These leftists are addicted to their own malevolent hatred and the spotlight that their media allies are so happy to provide for them. They think they are heroines, this squad of ignorant anti-Americans. Surrounded as they are by sycophants who hang on every silly word they utter, they believe themselves to be the face of the Democratic Party. It seems in fact that they are. They mean to eject the old, white folks from their Congress — along with any black or brown person who might share their perspective. They even accused Pelosi of being racist! And still she embraced them and went to bat for them on the floor of the House. That she thought this was a smart move only reveals that she is past her cagey prime. Trump's tweets that set off the latest firestorm, by the way, had nothing to do with race. Had the flamethrowers bothered to read them and put them in context with hundreds of other Trump tweets, if saner people existed in D.C., those tweets would have been ignored by the Left. The essence of them — if you don't like this country, leave! — was entirely true, as everyone knows. But the foolish Left in and out of the media thought that perhaps they could use this to get Trump out of the White House. Hilarious. How dumb are these folks? That dumb. Their desperation is showing in their wretched irrationality. As is known now, these women are extremely unpopular in and out of their own districts. They are dragging their party into the gutter of identity politics. They see themselves as victims. They want to be seen as victims. Hmmm...let's see: each a woman of color, two of them Muslim, Omar rescued by the U.S., and each elected to high office in America. These women are not victims. They are perfect examples of what has made America great. But this bunch is so viciously anti-American, so ungrateful for the privileges they have enjoyed as Americans, they represent the absolute worst of this nation. This is why no one outside their own party and the mainstream media likes them, let alone thinks they matter. The question of the day, then, is why is the rest of the party is so afraid to call them out? Clearly, they are unapologetic racists and anti-Semites. They all abhor the existence of Israel and say so in countless ways. Why are the rest of the Democrats in Congress such willing dupes to these imbeciles? Because they love their power and position more than they love the country. It's as simple as that. The same goes for the four lame Republicans who voted for the House resolution Tuesday to condemn Trump's original tweets, effectively succoring the four members of the "squad." Shameless cowards: Reps. Will Hurd, Fred Upton, Susan Brooks, and Brian Fitzpatrick. Let them go the way of John Kasich, Jeff Flake, and the rest of the GOP wimps. They just lost any respect any sentient Republican had for them. One would think they knew that by now. These four women refuse to condemn the violence of antifa. Omar will not condemn Al-Qaida; she actually equates them to America and the U.S. military. Her comment on 9/11? "Some people did something." Rep. Rashida Tlaib is a profanity-spewing fan of Louis Farrakhan. What more do Americans need to know? Not much. Trump knew exactly what he was doing when he wrote those tweets. He knew the left and media would pounce and subsequently make fools of themselves. They do not report news, they publish carefully constructed narratives. They continue to believe that the American people are easily manipulated, led, deceived and indoctrinated. That is why they were so certain Trump could not win. Our Trump-deranged left continues to poke itself in its own eye. What Pelosi did on Tuesday in the House was pitiful. She and her partners in malfeasance made fools of themselves. They also most likely forced several million Democrats out of her party in embarrassment. There are people between the coasts who want no part of Pelosi's theatrics and her lame defense of these contemptible women, AOC, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley, based on nothing but Trump's truths. If Americans were not previously cognizant of the depth of the left's racism, Ayanna Pressley and her pals in the "squad" have publicly professed it for all to hear. Image credit: AFGE via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.