Backbiting Democrats go bananas in bid to condemn Trump's decorum

Not even finished with their public catfight over who's the real racist in that party, both the socialist "squad" of four, and House speaker Nancy Pelosi, decided to "unite" to condemn President Trump over his horning on their little civil war via Twitter. That would fix things — everyone hates Trump, and now they'd be able to point to that resolution as a signature congressional accomplishment. It was their big idea to buttress a claim to getting something done in the House at long last, except that they couldn't even get that pathetic symbolic act right. Their catfight just got louder.

House Democrats are out-beclowning themselves. And the caterwauling could be heard to San Diego.

According to Fox News:

Escalating tensions on Capitol Hill erupted into a floor fight in the House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke in favor of a resolution condemning "racist" comments by President Trump — and Pelosi's words were eventually ruled out of order, as House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat, announced the decision from the House parliamentarian. "The words used by the gentlewoman from California contained an accusation of racist behavior on the part of the President," Hoyer said, in a decision that technically banned Pelosi from speaking on the House floor for a brief period of time. "The words should not be used in debate." The Democrat-controlled House then voted along party lines not to strike Pelosi's words from the record, and voted separately to restore her speaking privileges. One Democrat in Congress had told Fox News, "We're going to defend our Speaker."

Based on their own rules, nobody's allowed to call anyone racist, so someone objected, and then they all had to look it up.

Fox News continued:

The scene then became even more bizarre when the chair, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., told representatives after a lengthy huddle that he was trying to make a fair ruling as to whether Pelosi had broken House rules governing decorum, but people weren't cooperating. Cleaver told Fox News he felt Pelosi was being singled out. Cleaver simply declared, "I abandon the chair," and left — a moment with no apparent precedent in modern congressional history. North Carolina Rep. G.K. Butterfield, also a Democrat, assumed the chair, before Hoyer took the reins.

Student council, anyone? Top Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, who must have been there, tweeted this:

BREAKING- Dems just voted to restore Pelosi rights to the floor...Banana Republic... https://t.co/zSrzyRqEOW — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) July 16, 2019

Kimberly Strassel summed up the stupidity succinctly here:

So, Democrats vote to break House rules and decorum, so that they can call Trump out on decorum. Surreal.

https://t.co/a4mUtCBP81 #FoxNews — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) July 16, 2019

So they couldn't even get a resolution about their dislike of President Trump through without turning even that into a clown show.

A mere day or two earlier, Trump had made fools of these people with his series of brutal tweets about the "squad" that forced House speaker Nancy Pelosi into defending them, the very leftists who were calling her "racist" and trying to topple her from power. Trump made the "squad" the face of the Democrats, and they fell right into his trap with this "unified" front in their symbolic condemnation.

Now they're not only the party whose only achievement is hating Trump; they are a regular clown car in getting to even there.

As Nunes says, banana republic. What an embarrassment.

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter, using a shareable Fox News YouTube screen shot and public domain sources.