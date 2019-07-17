Who said women don't support Trump?

There were over 1,000 women at the Women for Trump kickoff rally in Valley Forge on July 16, 2019, who disagree.

Political celebrities supporting women included Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ronna MacDaniels, Mercedes Schlapp, Kayleigh McEnany, Katrina Pierson, Brad Parscale, and none other than Diamond & Silk. The audience was beautiful, intelligent, enthusiastic, and involved. Chants of "USA," loud applause, and a feeling of warmth and hope filled the room.

There were cheers for our president's economic success of low unemployment and record-breaking stock growth, cheers for our president's philosophy of leaving no one behind, cheers for our president's support for our military and his success with highly complicated and difficult issues with North Korea, China, Israel, the Middle East, Iran.

Our president gave up his life of luxury and business to get bashed every day by the media and Democrats, with 93% negative coverage, because President Trump has a deep love for America and wants to help the forgotten men and women. As Katrina Pierson said, "he fights for me, so I am going to fight for him." There were 1,000 women at the rally who are going to fight for Donald Trump. Soon they will recruit another 2,000 women who will then recruit 4,000 women, all foot soldiers who are not afraid to voice their support for Trump. God bless Donald Trump!