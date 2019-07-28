Trump campaign produces brutal video highlighting The Squad’s crazy statements

For decades, the Democrats have expertly demonized Republicans and conservatives, making the case that we are too mean, too stupid, too racist, too homophobic, and now too transphobic (among many other failings) to be trusted with power. Meanwhile, the Republican establishment, including presidential candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney, preferred being gentlemen losers to winning by using the same tactics as the Democrats. I will remember to my dying day the time when John McCain rebuked the use of Barack Obama’s actual name. From the Feb 28, 2008 New York Times:

A conservative radio talk show host who helped introduce Senator John McCain before a rally here Tuesday used Senator Barack Obama’s middle name, Hussein, three times, while disparaging him, prompting Mr. McCain to apologize and repudiate the comments afterward. Bill Cunningham, who hosts “The Big Show” with Bill Cunningham, a local program here that is also syndicated nationally, was part of a line of people lauding Mr. McCain and revving up the crowd before his appearance here before several hundred people at a theater here.) In contrast, President Trump likes winning, and is not bothered by the fear that someone might consider him vulgar or mean. And as the most successful reality television producer in the history of the medium, he understands how compelling the appearance of craziness can be. It’s not coincidental that he had celebrities like Gary Busey and Meat Loaf as cast members of Celebrity Apprentice. That’s why his campaign has produced a highly effective and highly shareable two-and-a-half-minute video branding The Squad as “the leaders of the Democrat Party,” using Trump himself and clips of their nuttiness. NeverTrumpers no doubt find the video abhorrent. Just not nice enough. President Trump would rather win than please them and their Democrat friends. Photo credit: YouTube screen grab Hat tip: Pamela Geller