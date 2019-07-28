Last week was not the first time Mueller melted down testifying to a House committee

When Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees last week, he shattered his reputation as a hard-working master of all the details of the operations he supervised. But the clues were always there.

Robert Mueller, like his close friend James Comey, enjoyed an undeserved reputation for bureaucratic impartiality, integrity, and excellence for many years. Both men seemed to have the skill to bamboozle Republicans with their nominal political affiliation with the Grand Old Party while operating ruthlessly and sometimes corruptly.

It would be entertaining for someone to put together a video of all the effusive praise for Mueller at time of his appointment as Special Counsel. I daresay nearly all of it was based on things those praising Mueller were told by other people, not on independent knowledge of his work. That seems to be how undeserved reputations are fashioned.

Robert Mueller stumbled in 2013 when Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asked him if he knew the Boston bombers attended a terrorist mosque. In 2013, after they bombed the Boston Marathon, it was discovered that the Tsarnaev brothers attended a controversial mosque in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a few blocks from where they lived. That mosque — the Islamic Society of Boston — was established by Abdulrahman Alamoudi , a man who was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2004 for being an al-Qaeda operative in the U.S. Another founding board member was Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi , who has a long history of bigoted homilies attacking Jews and homosexuals . The FBI was briefed thoroughly by our organization (APT) about the mosque’s founders, and their links to terror and hatred. We have the PowerPoint presentation we made to the agents, much of which was later published in the form of our dossier on the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center (ISBCC). But Mueller, at the time still FBI director, confessed to Congress that he knew nothing at all about this when Congressman Louie Gohmert asked him if he knew that the Marathon bombers attended Alamoudi’s mosque. And he looked at that moment almost exactly the way he looked this week.

Or friends at Americans for Peace and Tolerance emailed a trip down memory lane, back to 2013 for a shocking video clip of Rep. Louis Gohmert questioning Mueller.

Robert Mueller stumbled in 2013 when Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asked him if he knew the Boston bombers attended a terrorist mosque. In 2013, after they bombed the Boston Marathon, it was discovered that the Tsarnaev brothers attended a controversial mosque in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a few blocks from where they lived.



That mosque — the Islamic Society of Boston — was established by Abdulrahman Alamoudi, a man who was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2004 for being an al-Qaeda operative in the U.S. Another founding board member was Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who has a long history of bigoted homilies attacking Jews and homosexuals.



The FBI was briefed thoroughly by our organization (APT) about the mosque's founders, and their links to terror and hatred. We have the PowerPoint presentation we made to the agents, much of which was later published in the form of our dossier on the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center (ISBCC).



But Mueller, at the time still FBI director, confessed to Congress that he knew nothing at all about this when Congressman Louie Gohmert asked him if he knew that the Marathon bombers attended Alamoudi's mosque.



And he looked at that moment almost exactly the way he looked this week.

2013 YouTube screen grab

See for yourself in this five minute clip:

