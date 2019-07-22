Trump a winner on the golf course, too

After watching Ireland’s Shane Lowry demolish the field on a windy, rainy day at Royal Portrush to win the Claret Jug, I flipped over to Golf Channel to see if a PGA tournament in Kentucky, the Barbasol Championship, was still on. It was, owing to a three hour rain delay. Jim Herman and Kelly Craft were neck and neck until the final holes when sloppy bogeys knocked Craft out. Herman’s victory was his second on the PGA Tour. His first was the 2016 Shell Houston Open. Neither victory would have happened had it not been for Donald Trump. Herman seemed content with making a living as an assistant professional at Trump’s course in Bedminster, New Jersey and playing regularly with the boss. Trump was so impressed with Herman’s skills that he all but ordered him to go on the PGA Tour and provided financial assistance.

Here is what Trump said about Herman back in 2016: He’s somebody that’s special. He works hard and he has talent. He’d shoot really low rounds when we played and I’d ask him after a round, ‘Where are you going after this?’ And he’d say, ‘I’m giving somebody a lesson.’ I’d say, ‘You’ve got to give [the PGA Tour] a shot. You got a real chance to be something special.’ I gave him a few stakes. I had confidence in his golfing ability and character. After tapping in his winning putt yesterday, Herman told the interviewer I think I need to see [Trump] again soon. He motivates me and puts me in a good spot. Jim, President Trump has managed to put our country “in a good spot” for over two years now despite strong headwinds and heavy rain from Democrats and their media allies. If only they could be ejected like unruly fans at a golf tournament who interfere with play and annoy spectators. Photo credit: YouTube screen grab