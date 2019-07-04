The problem with Democrats' universal minimum wage scheme...

he economy has been growing faster than any year since 2005. Unemployment has been hitting record lows for all sexes, races and people at all education levels. Wages have been rising faster than any time since 2009 and especially for those at the bottom end of the scale. Job openings are at record high of around 7.5 million while job seekers are around 6 million. Supply and demand are clearly causing businesses to raise wages on their own without the federal government forcing them to. What do Democrats seek in reaction to these great market conditions? Like always, they want to substantially increase the mandated minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The best numbers I could come up with in researching average rents for two-bedroom apartments in various cities is: San Francisco, $3,600, Salt Lake City, $1,500, Montgomery, Alabama $1,396, Jackson, Mississippi $800, Memphis, $813, Atlanta $1,382. Why would anyone with knowledge of economics or common sense think it is appropriate for the federal government to take away freedom of choice and dictate a universal minimum wage when costs throughout the country vary so much? Wouldn’t state and local officials, along with local businesses, have a better idea of what the policies should be than 535 people sitting in Washington, D.C.? It appears that Democrats would rather jeopardize millions of people potentially losing the opportunity to move up the economic ladder and becoming or remaining dependent on government than to allow the marketplace to work. Democrats also will not allow freedom of choice on projects that get any federal dollars. Instead, they stick to the prevailing wage laws such as the Davis-Bacon Act which was racist in intent. The law has oppressed minorities and taxpayers for almost ninety years. It makes government projects cost substantially more than the free market would allow and thus reduces the number of projects completed and the number of jobs created. Democrats also want to transfer trillions from the private sector and give it to the wealthy in D.C. which is what would happen if they manage to kill private health insurance. This will destroy millions of private sector jobs, direct and indirect, and destroy the tax bases in cities and states throughout the country. Democrats continually lied to get Obamacare passed and the government mismanaged the VA hospitals, but we should trust that Medicare for all will be great? They are also proposing to take trillions out of the private sector and destroy millions of good paying energy sector jobs. They then promise that they will create government subsidized green jobs. (Think 2009 and Solyndra). Then trillions more will come out of the private sector to pay off student loans, no matter what the money was used for. Of course, there are no controls on what higher education institutions charge. Democrats always say they want children to get the best education possible, but they block vouchers to private schools and charter schools which many times give better results at a cheaper costs. While Democrats don’t think there should be freedom of choice on wages, medical care, energy sources or schools they support cities and states having the freedom of choice to ignore immigration laws. They also believe illegal aliens should have the freedom of choice to come to the U.S. and get free medical care and utilize all other resources available. People are naïve if they believe that Democrats don’t want to eventually extend all benefits available to citizens to illegal aliens including the right to vote. The benefits will cost hundreds of billions per year and the illegal aliens will sop up affordable housing and jobs. They will clog the medical system and schools. It is obvious that Democrats continually promote giving more freedom to illegal aliens than to U.S. citizens. Every proposal that the Democrats are pushing involves the federal government confiscating trillions and massive power from the private sector and the people. Their policies will destroy our economy and the incentive to move up. Their policies are meant to make dependence on government look attractive. It appears that either journalists and other Democrats are ignorant of history where big government breeds abuse of power and economic collapse or they don’t care. They just want the power. And Trump and his supporters are called stupid? Image credit: Guy0307, U.S. Department of Labor, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY SA 3.0