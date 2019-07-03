Rep. Dan Crenshaw calls out Ocasio-Cortez as a liar on detainees drinking from toilets

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) continues to delight me with his common sense and honesty. Yesterday, he did not mince words, calling out Democrats for their game of deliberately denying resources to detention centers for illegals and then criticizing President Trump for the resulting conditions. And he outright called Rep. Ocasio-Cortex a liar for her claim that detainees were forced to drink from toilets. Watch the whole thing:

If I could pick one member of Congress to represent me, it would be Dan Crenshaw. Alas, I am stuck with Barbara Lee.