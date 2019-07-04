Stephanie Wilkinson and the Washington Post’s Milgram experiment

Stephanie Wilkinson writes “Restaurants are now a soundstage for our national spectacle” for the Washington Post last week. On Friday, June 22, 2018 Wilkinson, co-owner of the Little Red Hen restaurant told White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders that the restaurant upholds standards "such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation" as she asked Sanders to leave, which Sanders did. Honesty. Compassion. Cooperation. Hollow buzzwords coming from Wilkinson; my surprise is that her mouth can still function with so much spoon-fed liberal toxic waste clogging up her operating system.

Did Wilkinson and her employees show Sarah Sanders one speck of compassion? Were they willing to cooperate with Sarah Sanders that night? The only honesty within a mile of Wilkinson is that she condones punishment for certain types of people. Wilkinson can’t be honest -- the more she talks or writes the more she comes off as disciple of Tomás de Torquemada. I suspect she would have to look up that reference because liberals never pay attention to history; it might threaten the self-serving crown of modern uniqueness they award themselves on an hourly basis. Let’s rummage through her vanity of ramblings. Here’s one; “increasing inclusivity in communal spaces.” This is an example of liberal charlatan double talk; Wilkinson excluded Sanders to support inclusivity. “...if you're an unsavory individual …” Wilkinson owns a restaurant, so she might be an expert on unsavory when it comes to food, but upon what moral authority can Wilkinson claim Sarah Sanders is an unsavory individual? We are left to fill in the blanks that occupy too much space in Wilkinson’s mind. “It's about values, and accountability to values.” Liberals always say this; it drains meaning from the words “values” and “accountability”. Let’s agree at this moment that we won’t hear or learn anything new from Wilkinson’s petty ramblings. Wilkinson is just another empty vessel claiming that Trump’s Presidency made her act like a barbarian. Stephanie Wilkinson is the thoughtless subject in an updated version of the Milgram Experiment. You remember this vaguely; the mid-sixties test to see if a random subject would increase the voltage of an electrical shock applied to another person if the subject was given authority to do so. Sixty percent of subjects went maximum current; this makes Stephanie Wilkinson completely non-unique. She is just one of the sixty percenters agreeing to turn up the heat after given authority by the Washington Post. Antifa uses bats and cement-laced milkshakes in the same way Wilkinson uses her restaurant and public forum; as a club to beat anybody she doesn’t understand and therefore hates. Stephanie Wilkinson is, in her own words, directly complicit in spreading hate and perpetuating suffering. The Washington Post uses her arrogant viciousness to justify punishing conservatives. Shocking, isn’t it?