Rashida Tlaib: Israel ‘exists’ to the ‘detriment’ of Palestinians

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper in downtown Detroit, Tlaib reiterated her support for the BDS movement and laughably claimed that she would support resolutions supporting boycotts of human rights abusers like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, except that there aren’t congressional resolutions doing so. This is absurd, since she could introduce such resolutions.

As the Democrats prepare for the second round of presidential debates in her own congressional district, Rep. Rashida Tlaib takes the opportunity of the spotlight to imply that Israel should not exist, echoing the “drive the Jews into the sea” rhetoric of previous Arab wars on Israel.

And here is the point where, as Tapper wraps up the interview, he asks the question about whether Jews have a right to a state in the land where Israel is. Tlaib evades by saying that she believes Israel does exist, and then launches into her seeming eliminationist rhetoric.

Here is the entire interview

