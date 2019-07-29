There were more record low than high temperatures in the last 7 and 30 days

Here’s some news you won’t hear from the mainstream media. Desperate to hew to the propaganda campaign intended to scare us into handing over control of the economy to bureaucrats, the media have been hyping the notion that the earth is about to become an oven, and that a number of record high temperatures must mean that the original claim of doom due to global warming – since revised to be “climate change” and now “climate chaos” – is back in fashion. But the website Alarmist Claim Research Files brings what Paul Harvey used to call “the rest of the story.”

In the last 7 and 30 days, there were more US record lows than highs. The heat wave in what has been a cool and wet spring and summer was intense but brief and mainly notable for the elevated nighttime temperatures. That nighttime warmth is consistent with the very wet first 6 months of 2019. Water vapor is by volume by far the most significant and potent greenhouse gas. Note the large number under HIGH MIN the last 30 days. There were also more DAILY and MONTHLY record lows than highs year to date. Here is the tabular data: Hat tip: Jack Hellner