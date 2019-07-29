Rats and DemocRATS - a natural combination

These centers are clean and maintained, Trump insists, in contrast to Cummings' district where Cummings has done such a poor job that rats and the homeless have made it their home.

Another day, another President Donald J. Trump (R) tweet, another predictable basic Democratic response of ra-a-a-acist! The latest Democratic melt down came after a series of Trump tweets recommending that Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD) clean up his rat infested, filthy, dangerous district in Baltimore r ather than complain about the detention centers for illegal aliens in the southwest on the Mexican border.

When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-rich San Francisco), a Baltimore native whose father was once mayor, defended her fellow Democrat, calling Trump...yes, ra-a-a-acist!, Trump shot back a few tweets calling her to task over the sorry condition of her district.

Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

And then added

Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore. Just take... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

So, who is right? A little research indicates that where there are Democrats, there are rats; where there are rats, there are Democrats. And yes, of course, there are rats doing their ratty thing around Republicans -- but not as many. According to Orkin, the pest control (a very nice way of saying killing unwanted pests such as well...rats) company, the most rat infested localities in the US are controlled by Democrats. Hmmm.

For the third consecutive ranking, Chicago takes the top spot. The metro regions are ranked by the number of rodent treatments the company performed from September 15th, 2016 – September 15th, 2017. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments. Chicago New York Los Angeles (+1) San Francisco – Oakland (+1) Washington, DC (-2) Philadelphia (+1) Detroit (+2) Baltimore (-2) Seattle – Tacoma Dallas – Ft. Worth (+4) Denver (-1) Minneapolis – St. Paul (-4) Cleveland – Akron (+2) Atlanta (+2) Boston (-3) Hartford – New Haven (+1) Portland, OR (+3) Miami – Ft. Lauderdale (-5) Indianapolis Houston (+1) Milwaukee (+2) Pittsburgh (-4) New Orleans (+15) Cincinnati (+10) Richmond – Petersburg Sacramento – Stockton (+6) Kansas City (+3) Charlotte (-1) Norfolk – Portsmouth – Newport News (-5) Buffalo (-1) Columbus, OH (+6) St. Louis (-4) Raleigh – Durham (-11) Grand Rapids – Kalamazoo (-1) San Diego (+12) Albany – Schenectady (-10) San Antonio Tampa – St. Petersburg (-7) Rochester, NY (-4) Nashville (-1) Champaign – Springfield – Decatur Greenville – Spartanburg (-2) Memphis Phoenix (+1) Syracuse West Palm Beach (-10) Orlando – Daytona Beach (-1) Madison (+1) Flint – Saginaw (-8) Green Bay – Appleton (-6

Indeed, the top spot on the list, Chicago, is the former home of the top Democrat, former president Barack Hussein Obama (D). Prior to being elected president, Obama represented the city -- including the rats -- in the Illinois state legislature and then the US Senate.

"Oh," some might protest, "these rankings don't prove that these cities are the biggest rat holes; they merely indicate the dedicated, mostly Democratic, mayors just took good care of their cities by preemptively taking action to deter the rodents." Uh, no. While there is some minor truth to that argument, the mayors wouldn't spend so much of their precious city dollars unless the need absolutely demanded it. And the previous Baltimore mayor thought it did.

On a tour of a Baltimore neighborhood Mayor Catherine Pugh (D, of course), who later left office under a scandal,

made the remarks during a Fox 45 segment while touring a Baltimore neighborhood that was supposed to highlight her "violence-reduction initiative." As Pugh toured the neighborhood, she said: "What the hell? We should just take all this sh*t down. ... Whoa, you can smell the rats. ... Whew, Jesus. ... Oh, my God, you can smell the dead animals."

FLASHBACK: Fox 45 news report in September 2018 with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh:



Mayor Pugh:



"What the hell? We should just take all this shit down.”



"Whoa, you can smell the rats." pic.twitter.com/BqhsL2Dsx7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2019

Why, she expressed the same sentiment as the white, male, Republican president repeated a few years later. Can a black, female, corrupt Democratic mayor be labelled a racist for pointing out the obvious? Probably not. So perhaps the Democrats are Ratist or the rats are Democratist.

