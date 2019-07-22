Liz Cheney smacks down biased interviewer

Yesterday's Face the Nation episode on CBS exemplified media bias. It's no secret that the Sunday-morning broadcast network political interview shows are losing viewers, but it's less well known that among them, Face the Nation is bleeding viewers the fastest. Yesterday’'s episode of the program, hosted by Margaret Brennan, was a case study in bias. A lot of attention has been paid this morning on Fox News to a confrontation between Representative Liz Cheney and Brennan in which an exasperated Cheney confronted Brennan and told her she was making Cheney’s case on bias. House Republicans posted to YouTube the highlight of the segment, lasting a minute and a half. (The full 6 minutes of the segment may be viewed here.)

Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller counted up the times Brennan interrupted Cheney at ten. What makes this so outrageous is that in another segment of the show, Brennan "sat idly by when California Rep. Adam Schiff falsely claimed later in the show that President Donald Trump is an unindicted co-conspirator in the investigation of Michael Cohen." Graphic credit: YouTube screen grab.