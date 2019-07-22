A sure sign Democrats are scared of the revelations coming in IG Horowitz's report on the FISA warrants

That process may be underway, it appears. That's because Representative Adam Schiff, the leading Russia Hoax conspiracy theorist, who would likely hear about sections of the report sent to his friends for comment, is pre-emptively attempting to discredit Horowitz himself.

Only in the federal government could such an argument be made with a straight face.

That's right: Schiff is complaining that a government worker was too efficient and timely in his work, and that therefore discredits him.

"I have no reason to question the inspector general's conclusion, but that investigation was put on a fast track. It was separated from a broader inspector general investigation, which is still ongoing," he said. "Why was that done? It was done so he could be fired to not get a pension. It was done to please the president when the initiation investigation is tainted. So are the results of that investigation."

"The inspector general found that McCabe was untruthful. He may very well have been untruthful," the California Democrat said, but noted that is not where main his concern lies.

Schiff claimed the president wanted McCabe, who briefly took over as acting FBI director after Trump fired James Comey in May 2017, investigated and his pension taken away and suggested someone such as former Attorney General Rod Rosenstein obliged the president by making a referral.

At the Aspen Security Forum this weekend, Schiff accused top Justice Department officials of pandering to Trump by instigating a "fast track" report last year about former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. His comments came as part of a broader answer to a question about whether he has concerns about Attorney General William Barr's review of the origins of the Russia investigation.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz got roped into a politically-motivated scheme to protect President Trump, laying the groundwork to discredit the government watchdog's work as he nears completion of a report on alleged surveillance abuses by the DOJ and FBI.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz got roped into a politically-motivated scheme to protect President Trump, laying the groundwork to discredit the government watchdog's work as he nears completion of a report on alleged surveillance abuses by the DOJ and FBI. At the Aspen Security Forum this weekend, Schiff accused top Justice Department officials of pandering to Trump by instigating a "fast track" report last year about former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. His comments came as part of a broader answer to a question about whether he has concerns about Attorney General William Barr's review of the origins of the Russia investigation.



Schiff speaks at Aspen Security Forum.

Schiff claimed the president wanted McCabe, who briefly took over as acting FBI director after Trump fired James Comey in May 2017, investigated and his pension taken away and suggested someone such as former Attorney General Rod Rosenstein obliged the president by making a referral. "The inspector general found that McCabe was untruthful. He may very well have been untruthful," the California Democrat said, but noted that is not where main his concern lies. "I have no reason to question the inspector general's conclusion, but that investigation was put on a fast track. It was separated from a broader inspector general investigation, which is still ongoing," he said. "Why was that done? It was done so he could be fired to not get a pension. It was done to please the president when the initiation investigation is tainted. So are the results of that investigation."

That's right: Schiff is complaining that a government worker was too efficient and timely in his work, and that therefore discredits him.

Only in the federal government could such an argument be made with a straight face.

