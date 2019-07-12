Elizabeth Warren vows to flood the US with refugees

Democrat presidential primary candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is promising to import at least 700 percent more foreign refugees into the United States if she becomes president.

In her national immigration plan released this week, Warren broke from her economic patriotism agenda wherein she has committed to holding multinational corporations accountable for outsourcing American jobs overseas and shifting to a permanent nationalist trade policy that puts the needs of American workers first.

Warren's immigration plan now includes drastically increasing legal immigration and refugee resettlement to provide businesses and corporations with a never-ending stream of cheaper foreign workers that America's working and middle class will be forced to compete against.

Cui bono? Certainly not U.S. workers on the lower rungs of the pay scales, the ones just getting a leg up in the Trump economy. Migrant workers consistently drive down worker wages based on their low language, skill, and education levels and drain money from communities based on their remittances abroad. You'd think a real refugee wouldn't want anything to do with the country they fled but today's refugees live lives of flying back and forth as if nothing were really wrong with the places they left. Net effect: underinvested communities — and the remittances, as the World Bank has noted, tend to leave the former country underdeveloped, too. What's more, remittances tend to be inefficient aid when sent to authentic hellholes, such as Venezuela, which is why more and more of those refugees are simply bringing over their moms and dads. Meanwhile, if such refugees come from anti-American countries, they often come with pre-set anti-American attitudes, as Rep. Ilhan Omar has repeatedly demonstrated as a former refugee now in Congress, but also through assorted terrorist channels, as the Boston bombers have demonstrated. Here's one more: they are prodigious users of public welfare and services, far more than the average American, and many fail to climb out of it, assimilating, if they assimilate at all, only into the underclass. That may annoy taxpayers, of course, but it's a bonanza for bureaucrat-hiring and the expansion of government, which is a Democrat specialty. And they're a gift to corrupt third-world governments who then use emigration as a safety valve to ensure their stretch in power.

Breitbart notes the seeming contradiction of Warren claiming to stick up for the little guy as well as take on Big Corporate in the little guy's name, yet conspiring on the other end to cut the little guy's wages and create more unemployment by flooding the job market — a sevenfold increase in refugees for their communities to absorb above what they've already got. A certain amount of credit can go to Warren for wanting this proposal for more refugees to be legal instead of the Democrats' currently more favored illegal immigration, but the hard economics of it all still overshadows it.

Warren's a supposedly smart woman and knows what a refugee flood did to German chancellor Angela Merkel's career. Refugee floods are not popular in this country, either. Yet she persists. What can one conclude from this, other than a long-term game to replace the U.S. electorate with one that's more to her liking, as well as impoverish the U.S. electorate so that bureaucrats can be hired and beggars are so much easier to please?

Image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.