San Francisco denizens try to chase out the homeless by declaring them bad for the environment

Bingo. San Francisco's wealthy denizens around the Embarcadero have just come up with their new best shot for keeping a homeless shelter from being built around their pricey real estate holdings: the environment. Everyone likes the environment, right? Only right-wingers have a problem with that one, right? Homeless = bad for the environment. Solution: Get the homeless off my doorstep. Works great.

Up until now, in California, most any project — schools, housing construction, roads, border wall — could be halted by declaring it "bad for the environment."

Here's the backdrop I wrote about last April:

San Francisco is a city covered in excrement, and now even the wealthy inhabitants of its Embarcadero are going to experience more of it, up close to home and quite personal. Here's the news from the Guardian: Authorities in San Francisco have approved plans for a homeless shelter that had faced fierce protests from wealthy local residents. Tuesday's unanimous vote by San Francisco's port commissioners was the culmination of weeks of contention that began with residents of one of the city's most desirable waterfront neighborhoods raising more than $101,000 in a crowdfunding campaign to pay for an attorney to fight the construction of the Navigation Center. They got steamrolled. This comes despite what locals say was "nearly 100% opposition," along with a swift raising of more than $100,000 from a GoFundMe campaign to legally fight the coming nightmare. They're about to learn they've become the latest sacrificial lambs, because they're now the low men on the San Francisco totem pole. They've become the new peasants, and they probably don't even know it.

The battle they're fighting is one against big tech billionaires, some of whom may have an interest in driving down property values through homeless warfare in a bid to cut real estate values and incentivize people to flee, as I argued.

Now they're trying to take the battle to the billionaires' turf, the billionaires' favorite cause, which is the environment, insisting that the homeless cause an environmental stink, which is inarguable.

Could we now be approaching the era of homeless warfare? And could we now see environmentalism being the cannonball fired back at the tech billionaires foisting this on the wealthy peasants?

What a weird show San Francisco's becoming. Any questions as to why anyone normal in this Petri dish might be wanting out?

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter via public domain sources.