Democrats will never stop calling to raise the minimum wage

For several years, the chant has been to make the minimum wage a living wage. The Left said $15 per hour was necessary to meet that aim. This week, Senator Bernie Sanders was forced to reduce working hours of his field workers to ensure that they were being paid his demanded $15-per-hour minimum. It seems he was not meeting the standard he demanded of everyone else. But then what else would you expect? Now, Representative Rashida Tlaib has called for a minimum of $18–20 per hour since the cost of living has escalated during the past five years. Maybe she should demand more, since that rate provides an annual income of only $40,000 per year, which is below the national average. Maybe $25 per hour is fairer, since that gives an annual income of $50,000. Don't worry about the lost jobs, since the Left will tax the rich and middle class, which gives the unemployed a guaranteed income. (Andrew Yang has led this issue.)

The four members of the "squad" have radical ideas. With each week, we see further indication of their plans to wreak havoc on our constitutional republic. (The Green New Deal is one such idea.) Many Democratic presidential candidates support "reparations" for descendants of slavery in the pre–Civil War years. How would we determine each eligible beneficiary? But it is okay since it would be someone else's money. Offering health care coverage for illegal ("undocumented") aliens falls into this category. But then I should be willing to pay for my health care and subsidize others, according to this thinking. Our country has $22 trillion in debt. Negotiations for the budget levels and debt payments resulted in an agreement between the White House and Democrats that adds at least $300 billion to the national debt. The numbers are so great that you become numb to the threat. So how much is enough? Have you had enough of this recklessness?