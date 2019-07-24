Flinging the Nazi talk, Beto O'Rourke makes a fool of himself on The View

Flailing Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, whose poll rankings show him the one-percent range, alongside plunging campaign donations, is splashing around like a drowning man now, throwing out every epithet he can.

Democratic 2020 hopeful Beto O'Rourke said in an interview Monday that his hometown of El Paso, Texas, could be the modern-day Ellis Island and likened President Trump's recent campaign speech in North Carolina to a Nazi rally.

"Yes, President Trump is a racist," O'Rourke told ABC News on Ellis Island in New York Harbor. "What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally."

It's pathetic stuff from a guy who tried to get rallies for himself of that size, and failed to match what Trump could draw, back in his own home state of Texas. Trump, recall, got a bigger rally, so now that makes his supporters Nazis? His rally, according to Rolling Stone, was "terrifying," and Beto's was "inspiring." Actually, one was just bigger and more enthusiastic than the other.

Now he's trying to explain himself out of his remarks at a North Carolina rally to Meghan McCain on The View:

...and failing.

Every single thing he said was an evasion, a truism, a begging of the question. He evaded McCain's direct question about his Nazi talk with some vacuous and unrelated claim about "women of color," sounding like a robot that does not compute. He hollered about a group at a Trump rally that chanted "go back" to the anti-America rep. Ilhan Omar, claiming that everyone who chanted "send her back" "is responsible as well," trying to sound chin-strokingly serious. He falsely claimed that Trump rallies are full of "extremism" and "racism."

It was gag-inducing. And it certainly degraded the historic significance of Nuremberg rallies and what they led to — all to score cheap political points for the candidate who's polling near zero. Importantly, it did nothing to dispel the fact that he considers Trump voters Nazis and wants to use that argument to win votes.

It sounds like a great formula for drawing more voters to President Trump, actually. Crazy talk such as this is exactly what prompts voters in the privacy of their voting booths to send messages. They already did it once in 2016. Beto is reminding them he's still out there and reminding them they've got a good rationale to do it again.

Image credit: ABC / The View screen shot.