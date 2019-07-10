Comrade Ocasio-Cortez enforces party discipline

Enter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who, up until now, has sugarcoated her socialism in a miasma of lipstick, tweets, dancing in college, fancy fashion choices, and stylish apartments. We know all about that crap.

The most important thing to understand about socialism is not its offers of free stuff, but its coerciveness. Toe the party line. Or else.

But here's her real story:

The left-wing activist group that spearheaded the political rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezis now working to take down several incumbent Democrats who have defied the party's freshman progressive wing, leaving some of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's loyalists on Capitol Hill anxiously wondering if they might soon fall in the crosshairs themselves. Justice Democrats, which was co-founded by Ocasio-Cortez chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti, has already announced it is looking to unseat seven-term pro-life Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, who represents a conservative district and has boasted about his endorsement from the National Rifle Association. Also on the list: New York Rep. Eliot Engel, the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman who's currently in his 16th term.

Really, Elliot Engel? The House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman who let Ocasio-Cortez's top ally, Rep. Ilhan Omar, off easy in the House on the anti-Semitism rap? As thanks for that, he's now getting primaried.

Some of these moderate Democrats must now realize that they no longer have Republicans rivals to worry about that much now, they've got the socialist crazies after them, vindictively pushing them left, forcing them to spend money to fight off their challenges, looking to take them down.

Their own side.

Because it's socialism, baby. It's the nature of the beast they've been feeding and coddling, and petting as they pretend that socialists are all part of the same party.

In the classical socialist mind, orthodoxy must be enforced and this PAC is the embodiment of that in action

Recently, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a twitter spat with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the power of Twitter, with Ocasio-Cortez arguing this:

“That public ‘whatever’ is called public sentiment,” Ocasio-Cortez answered later in a Twitter message. “And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country.”

What a smokescreen that was. Power of ideas and shifting sentiment is nonsense in the mind of Ocasio-Cortez. The socialist in her is not bothering about persuasion, she's actually conspiring to knock out Pelosi's moderate allies - and quite possibly, Pelosi's job as House Speaker given that it could easily mean the election either of extremists to the Democratic Party, or worse still for all of them, Republicans.

Because this is socialism we are talking about. Coercion. Refusal to accept dissent. Refusal to permit the existence of alternative ideas. Refusal to permit the changing of minds. The party line uber alles, along with active, coercive measures to knock out those who stray. Who knows, maybe show trials if the bid succeeds and extremists replace the current crop of Democrats. This PAC news signals that Ocasio-Cortez is not about to target Republicans just yet. She's actually all about targeting her fellow Democrats and intends to amass power from it, the same way Stalin consolidated power in the old Soviet Union.

And the Democratic moderates don't seem to have any idea that this is what's hitting them. Engels thought that appeasing these people was the way to satisfy this ravenous monster. He, and the others who refuse to call out these socialists are about to get devoured.