Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mouths off to Miss Nancy again

Pelosi and most Democrats voted 'yes' on the no-brainer, given that they advocate for illegal immigrants and supposedly care about them. Ocasio-Cortez, though, and three of her most extreme congressional comrades, voted 'no.' The end justifies the means, see, and in socialism, human beings are mere matter, a means to the socialist objective, and of course, perfectly dispensible.

The House vote to supply migrants soap and shampoo at the border detention centers with a $4.6 billion relief bill is nearly a week old, but Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are still sniping about it.

So now the two are fighting about it well after it became a done deal, each signalling that she had been seething in fury at the other for ... days. Now it's exploded out in public. According to Fox News:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back Saturday night after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized her and other far-left freshmen congresswomen for voting against a $4.6 billion border bill that President Trump signed into law on Monday. Congress had approved the bill with help from moderate Democrats – and in a New York Times interview Pelosi slammed the progressive wing of her party for not also supporting the humanitarian-assistance measure. “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi said. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.” But Ocasio-Cortez took a different view. “That public ‘whatever’ is called public sentiment,” Ocasio-Cortez answered later in a Twitter message. “And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country.” In a separate message, Ocasio-Cortez also defended the use of social media by herself and her fellow newcomers to Congress, over the more traditional – and often more expensive and time-consuming — methods favored by longer-serving lawmakers. “I find it strange when members act as though social media isn’t important,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “They set millions of [dollars] on [fire] to run TV ads so people can see their message. “I haven’t dialed for dollars *once* this year,” she added, “& have more time to do my actual job. Yet we’d rather campaign like it’s 2008.”

What we're looking at now is open warfare. Pelosi dismisses Ocasio-Cortez as an insignificant gnat whose chief political strength is in Twitter followers, and oh, she only persuaded four congress members to go along with her, a miserable four. And that focus on Twitter followers creates a lot of noise, but doesn't particularly translate into votes, she snipes.

Ocasio-Cortez bites back that Pelosi is old, out of touch, not with-it, an old hag living in the past. "...rather campaign like it's 2008"? Such a thrown punch. She also says that she's changing public opinion since, you know, she's a social-media "influencer." Seems Democrats can't sell themselves otherwise.

What a striking contrast to all the bee ess interviews the pair of them have given about really liking each other and not at all being at odds.

Remember when Ocasio-Cortez kicked off her freshman congressional entry by holding a sit-in protest at Nancy Pelosi's office? Or that she ran on the argument to voters that she wasn't going to vote for Pelosi for House Speaker, but did anyway, after she was paid off with committee seats?

Nicey, nicey, nicey, nicey statements followed from both Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi about how the two of them were really the best of allies, two peas in a pod, loaded with great respect for each other. Remember Ocasio-Cortez's and Pelosi's lovebirding one another for 60 Minutes? Remember the Rolling Stone group love-photo on the cover, complete with Pelosi and her radicals all praising each other and fake smiling? Both were pure Democrat propaganda to cover up the long knives in the background. What an embarassment they look in retrospect.

Turns out the two of them have the stilettos and the catcalls aimed at one another and much as they try to paper it over, the bile spurts out. At this point, it's gotten pretty open. The pair can't stand each other. And that, in a sense poses a threat to Pelosi's rationale as House Speaker, as supposedly a great unifier in her party, something she demonstrates most of the time by caving in to the screams and thrown spoons from the Ocasio-Cortez high chair. Since Pelosi didn't cave this one little time on the border funding, she got an absolute tantrum. But now she's finally sick of it.

This is great popcorn stuff for the Republicans to watch, because it's an open rift between the four Democrat crazies, who've been spoiled and indulged up the wazoo up until now (think of that miserable watered-down House resolution on Ocasio-Cortez's ally, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and her rabid and repeat anti-Semitism), and Pacific Heights matron and old Democratic dinosaur Pelosi. Obviously Mamma Pelosi is spotting trouble on the horizon for all of them and starting to put some brakes on.

That's only triggered the House radicals with their bigger mouths on Twitter into overdrive. The ensuing tweet-storm could well become a blizzard. Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of leftists.

Image credit: Montage by Monica Showalter, with artistically altered images by Gage Skidmore, via Flickr and Ståle Grut nkrbeta via Wikimedia Commons // both CC BY-SA 2.0, with a public domain image.