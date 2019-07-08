A congresswoman sending paid staff to Mexico to teach illegals how to cheat their way into the U.S.?

A Democratic congresswoman is sending staff to Mexico’s northern border town of Ciudad Juárez to find migrants returned from El Paso, Texas, under the “remain in Mexico” policy, then coaching them to pretend they cannot speak Spanish to exploit a loophole letting them to return to the U.S.

If there's any question left about Democrats having a political interest in fuelling the border surge, read no further than this shocking straight-news item in the Washington Examiner:

“What we believe is happening is Veronica Escobar’s office is going … to basically second-guess and obstruct work already done by the Border Patrol,” said one senior union official, who shared evidence with the Washington Examiner from concerned CBP managers and rank-and-file members. Those documents have been held to protect identities.

The Examiner report notes an accidentally left file from the congresswoman's office as evidence that the coaching has been happening. This isn't anything like Sen. Cory Booker's stunt in escorting would-be asylum speakers across the border, which, however questionable, was nevertheless a legal process. This is out-and-out fraud, by a member of Congress sworn to uphold U.S. law, but now using U.S. taxpayer dollars, via her staff, to teach migrants to give false statements to immigration officials to ensure that they can stay in the states. People go to jail for that -- marriage fraud, social security fraud ... now language fraud.

The Examiner notes that the fraudy language claims are based on a loophole in asylum law, which states that if someone can't speak Spanish, they don't have to remain in Mexico to wait out their asylum claims in their first country of refuge. They, and whatever illnesses they may be bringing with them - hello, ebola - can stay here instead. If someone can't speak Spanish, say, as a Haitian Creole-, or a Mexican Nahuatl- or South American Quechua Indian speaker, he or she gets to come up here, where undoubtedly the English will be just as incomprehensible, but the welfare benefits will be rich, given that he or she won't be able to make a living.

But fraud doesn't bother Escobar, whose legislative work amounts to advocating for the interests of foreigners. The end always justifies the means. The end? A foreign border surge where everyone surging is able to get in.

That if nothing else shows how Democrats benefit from the border surge, through padded census numbers in 'dead' low-turnout districts where practically no one can vote legally, to illegally cast ballots, to the expanded welfare state in their districts, which means more dollars.

This is clearly a crime that the congresswoman must be held to account for. If illegals can't be held responsible for crimes they commit, then maybe holding their sponsors to account should send the message.