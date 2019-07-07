So the Epstein bust means Democratic 'faves' may roll out of the woodwork?

The bust of Bill Clinton's buddy and airplane-mate Jeffrey Epstein, monickered by Forbes as " Palm Beach pervert ," for sex trafficking in underage girls, is a complex one. The news is speculative about whether Epstein was being protected by Robert Mueller's special counsel's office, and why the Department of Justice acted now, given that he's been problematic for years. There's also his role as a bigfoot Democrat donor, same as Ed Buck and other perverts who've financed the Democrats. A while back, I made a list here . But one's thing's pretty clear, based on a tweet by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter Christine: Democrats knew .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter said that some favorite figures of both the Right and Left may be implicated in the sex trafficking case alleged against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

"This Epstein case is horrific and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may — whether on Republicans or Democrats," Christine Pelosi tweeted Saturday after news of Epstein's arrest broke.

And that's got to be a house-on-fire crisis for Democrats, too. It sounds like all kinds of Democrats are going to be found in Epstein's little black book of clients, not just Bill Clinton.

President Trump, by contrast, banned the pervert from his Mar-a-Lago club years ago. So much for pinning the scandal on Trump as Democrats had hoped.

Why would Christine, who's probably tweeting as a proxy to her mother the way daughter Alexandra also seems to do, say something like that? Up until now, most of us thought it was just Bill and Jeff, a disgusting partnership based on trips to the Dominican Republic.

Christine reveals that Democratic "faves" are involved, and not only were they involved, Pelosi & Co. knew about it ... and did nothing. That may not be what Christine meant to reveal. But it sure looks like that's what's coming down the pike.

What kind of a disgusting picture is this? Not just perverts in the ranks but the Democratic leadership covering for them.

Does Pelosi have a purge of certain Democrats in mind? Wasn't she just last seen fighting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer? That 'faves' claim could seem to be a bid to hide the long knives and watch the targeted go down.

Or, it may be simpler: Christine unwittingly revealed more than she meant to as she attempted to preempt a crisis, trying to show that Democrats aren't caught flatfooted as some of their top names get the unwelcome spotlight. That Dems are going down, yes, and by the way ... Pelosi knew about their doings all along.

Either way, it's gross, a very unflattering statement about the Democrats and their leadership. Not only that, it's not the first time: Democrats for years have been covering up for people such as Harvey Weinstein and Ed Buck in a bid to keep the campaign dollars flowing.